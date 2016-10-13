The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

The late Les Duthie and his wife, The First Lady of Rocky, Emily, owned their home at 10 Boisy St, Wandal, for 56 years.

The iconic couple, most well known for their contribution to the city centre via the Leichhardt Hotel, made supporting local businesses their life's work.

Now a piece of their Rockhampton history is on the market with the Duthie's four bedroom, two bathroom home on offer.

Ray White Rockhampton City agent Gavin Jenkins, the man in charge of the property, said the owners after the Duthie's had done extensive renovations but maintained the original character.

"The best thing about the house is the modern renos combined with the authentic features,” he said.

"They have kept the original formal dining and fire place, upgraded the kitchen, bathroom and entertainment areas but left the nostalgic feel.

"It still has that ornate feeling with high ceilings. This is a great four bedroom, two bathroom house. Would make a great family home.”

Gavin recalled reading articles about the Duthie's work in Rockhampton.

"I remember reading about how much work him and Rex Pilbeam did for developing Rockhampton. He obviously got the Leichardt up and running which was one of the first hotels in the city.

"He was such a figurehead around Rockhampton so I guess it would be nice the nice owners for someone to have an interest in history. It is open to everyone but could really grab some heart strings.

"You never quite know with an auction but we expect it to go for between $500,000 to $550,000.”

The hammer will go down on the evening of October 31, starting at 6pm.