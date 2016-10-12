The key to keeping a job for over 30 years

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER: Leanne Freeman and Kerry Smyth have worked at Phil Peel Jewellers for 30 and 35 years respectively.

PLENTY has changed in East St over the past three decades.

Kerry Smyth and Leanne Freeman have seen it all, working at Phil Peel Jewellers.

Both said once they were employed, 35 years and 30 years ago respectively, they had just stayed in the family business as it had grown over the years.

"We've got a lot of loyal customers too, which keeps us going I think,” said Leanne.

"They're more friends than customers most of the time.”

Kerry started as a junior message girl and worked through admin ranks, while Leanne started as a a shop assistant and was now head salesperson.

Kerry and Leanne agreed interaction with customers was the best part of the job.

Both said the most imporant element of the job was making sure customers had what they needed.

Over the years, both women said they had also learnt a lot about the jewellery trade and fashions with popular items changing seasonally.

Leanne said the store specialised in custom-made jewellery and quality diamonds as well as brand name pieces.

"It's been good fun,” Leanne said. "We wouldn't have stayed otherwise.”

Business owner David Peel said Kerry and Leanne's dedication had helped the business grow.

"They have been loyal, faithful employees that have made our business prosper,” he said.

"We've enjoyed having them and working with them because of their good old fashioned values.”

