The Morning Bulletin apologises to victims after court report

THE Morning Bulletin offers an apology to two women and their families after we published sensitive details of crimes against the women in The Weekend Bulletin and on our website.

The story, about a father who had sexually abused his daughter and his sister-in-law when they were both minors, included five paragraphs of descriptive evidence that has since been removed from the website article. Our intention had been to use that evidence in the story to inform the public of the extent of the serious offending, which had been described by the judge, in part, as "horrifying”.

I apologise to the victims and their families for the hurt and pain we have caused by publishing such sensitive material in this context. I will take this experience into account when The Morning Bulletin reports on future cases of this nature.

- Frazer Pearce, Editor.