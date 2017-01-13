'The most amazing 'earth shattering' play area' Rockhampton has ever seen!'

Council is hoping the redeveloped Kershaw Gardens will be the go to place for families.

I'VE BEEN delighted with the response from the community to our updated plans for Kershaw Gardens.

Whilst the artist's representation will give you some idea of the overall layout there will be lots of little surprises to discover when it is completed. There has been some excellent design work done and significant reuse of timber felled during the cyclone.

I have however noticed a few comments asking why the expense at Kershaw Gardens when council has so many other things to do.

There will always be a range of different opinions but the great weight of opinion in Rockhampton region has been for more activities for families and a greater focus on how it feels to live in Rockhampton.

The Kershaw Gardens project includes the cost of making good after the cyclone (which was largely funded by grants from both State and Federal Government) and meeting new standards. And then on top of that will be the most amazing earth shattering play area that Rockhampton has ever seen. The new playground is funded by council.

FULL OF SURPRISES: How the redeveloped Kershaw Gardens will look. Contributed

I asked the Deputy Mayor Cherie Rutherford to steer the project to create the "go to” place for birthday parties and family gatherings. And she has certainly delivered.

I'm delighted with the size of the picnic shelters for instance.

There are three large shelters - 12m x 7m. One is free from furniture as a large outdoor meeting area and the other two are adjacent/over the wet play area.

Artist's impression of the central precinct of the redeveloped Kershaw Gardens. Contributed

There will also be nine small shelters - 7m x 5m - each capable of taking either two smaller groups or one large group of 20+ people.

And there will be swings and some playground equipment never before seen in Australia. This will be a very significant play space.

I often have people from Brisbane tell me that they "know” Rockhampton - that they used to drive through Rockhampton on the way to visit family further north.

I want a generation that remembers Rockhampton for much more than that.

Ultimately there will be a ring-road around Rockhampton - and its projects such as Quay St and Kershaw Gardens which will help to lead the traffic through the city. Happy to leave the trucks on the ring-road but we need to entice holiday makers and travellers to visit the city and to be tempted to stay.

GARDEN FACTS: