The night I spent New Year's in the Gold Coast Hospital...it wasn't pretty

OPINION, Frazer Pearce

I HAVE been to a hospital emergency ward at 2am on New Year's Day.

It's not a pretty sight.

I had torn a ligament in my knee when I was tackled from the side by a drunken reveller on the beach at Surfers Paradise in 1989.

I hadn't had much to drink so I have a very good memory of that night.

I was reminded of it when I read the festive season report from Rockhampton Hospital's Emergency Department.

What great work these people do. The department had 161 presentations on New Year's Day when an average day is 134 patients.

ED senior medical officer Dr Corné Esterhuysen said the main causes for presentation over the festive season break were drug and alcohol intoxication, and mental health issues.

From 11pm on New Year's Eve through until 6am on New Year's Day they saw several cases of alcohol intoxication.

"This is vomiting and stomach upsets which require IV drips to rehydrate the patient. There were also cases of broken bones due to falls or fights while intoxicated,” he said.

That sums up what I saw at the Gold Coast Hospital almost 20 years ago. Among the patients were four or five young men who had been in a fight at a "beast party”, whatever that is.

There's no doubt New Year's Eve does trigger a reckless element in young people and despair in others.

Perhaps in the lead up to future festive seasons, more could be done to warn people of the dangers of excessive drinking and to offer support to those who are emotionally vulnerable.