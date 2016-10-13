AUSSIE ICON: Singer Grace Knight has carved herself an incredible career in the music industry with band the Eurogliders and as a solo artist.

ENGLISH born-Australian songstress, Grace Knight is set to celebrate 40 years of being in the music industry next year. With many hits under her belt and a legion of loyal fans, she has become one of Australia's most dynamic performers; the original 'manic ballerina'.

Grace Knight did not know what she was in for when she visited her sister in Perth in 1977. It all began when she first arrived in Australia; meeting her future husband and fellow Eurogliders band member, Bernie Lynch.

"I was singing in a covers band. Bernie came to see me perform and asked me if I could do backing vocals on a single that he was making,” she said.

It didn't take long before Grace became the lead singer in a new band which, at the time, was called 'Living Single'.

"They hadn't actually started, they were a garage band,” she said.

Soon afterwards, the band changed their name to 'Eurogliders'. And the rest was history.

She has since carved herself an incredible career in the music industry with Eurogliders and as a solo artist.

The Eurogliders became a household name in 1984 when their breakout smash hit, 'Heaven (Must Be There)', climbed to number two on the Australian Kent Music Report Singles Chart. It also appeared on the Billboard Hot 100; reaching number 65.

Eurogliders went on to achieve another six top 40 hits locally.

Originally, Grace wanted to be an actress and idolised one of the greatest stars of Hollywood; Elizabeth Taylor.

"When I started singing and travelling around the world because of singing, I thought I might have been able to use it as a stepping stone into acting,” she explained.

"And then my singing career really took off and I changed my mind.”

Grace was 18 years old when she started performing; an art form which came naturally to her as she had been raised by a family of singers.

"We spent a lot of time singing around the piano,” she said.

There was a time when Grace felt uncomfortable in front of an audience.

"I used to feel really intimidated as a singer.

"This was mostly because I couldn't hear myself on stage because the band was so loud.”

"I thought I had to do something because I didn't know if I was hitting the notes; if I was flat or sharp.”

Not only was she the lead singer of the band, but she also managed the creative direction for Eurogliders.

"I'd designed clothes for many of the Eurogliders...I often designed the whole look for the band.

"I just used to let my spirit free...whatever clothes I made for myself would inspire me to dance in a particular fashion.”

In 1984, upon their euphoric rise to fame, Eurogliders were in New York City to perform when Grace was given the most bizarre compliment of her career.

A journalist, who had come to see Eurogliders perform and write a review on both their gig and their album, called her a "manic ballerina”.

"It just happened that what I was wearing in New York at that gig inspired me to dance a bit unusual,” she said.

"That was how the journalists saw it, this manic ballerina on stage. I kinda liked it. I thought it was a crazy, kooky description.”

This meant that not only had she finally been recognised for her singing ability but also for being a memorable performer.

For Grace, however, it all comes back to the music.

Going from strength to strength, Grace has shown us both her talent and versatility; all through the art of story-telling.

"I've always considered singing as telling a story.

"As a singer and performer, it should be really important that I am able to tell a story from a place of honesty.

"If a story touches your heart as a listener, depending where you are at that time in your life, the magnetism or importance of that story is only relevant to where you are at that particular time in your life”, she added.

It is this quality that keeps her fans, like Geordi Offord, coming back for more.

Geordi said her idol will forever stand the test of time because of her contribution to the Australian music industry.

"She is one of Australia's most creative musicians,” she said.

Grace Knight is not your average celebrity. There are no smoke and mirrors.

This notion quickly came to the fore during my exclusive interview with her.

Grace believes longevity within the music industry is closely related to reinvention and one's attitude.

"Longevity, I think, is probably more about being able to morph into different characters and to be a decent human being within the industry,” she said.

Grace also believes treating people how you would like to be treated is heavily involved with longevity.

"I think if you remain humble and just know that the people in the industry that are below you are soon going to rise above you,” she said.

Since she started out in the music industry nearly 40 years ago, Grace has taken care of her career; running her own business.

"Singing is a business. When you are doing it for a living, you have to run a tight ship...that helps in terms of longevity too,” she said.

After the Eurogliders disbanded in 1989, Knight ventured on a successful solo career; primarily crafting jazz music.

However, success is not what defines Grace; nor is it what drives her.

"I define success as happiness...I consider myself successful because next year will be my 40th anniversary of running my own business as a singer and I'm very happy doing the job that I absolutely love; a job that fulfils me,” she said.

Along the way, Grace has raised a child as a single mother.

"I was able to do the things that most families aim to do...I was able to do it on my own,” she explained.

Grace revealed that conveying a story is what interests her most when she is making music; not trying to be influenced by another artist.

"I have never had any musical influences,” she said.

"I tend to just look to myself for inspiration about the story I'm telling,” she explained.

It has not been an easy ride for Grace. She has experienced financial difficulties along the way.

"I've experienced real fame in America, travelled the world with Eurogliders and I've experienced wondering where my next dollar was going to come from,” Grace explained.

Grace considers herself successful in that she does what she absolutely loves; singing.

"I'm not a terribly wealthy person but success, to me, doesn't actually equate to wealth. It is happiness and fulfilment,” she explained.

Having done jazz for 20 years, Grace now tours across Australia with Eurogliders.

"We're having success again so we're getting a second bite of the cherry while I'm still doing my solo career,” she said.

"It has been quite a journey; to have success in the pop industry and then to move over into jazz.”