The power of pink; cowgirls and cowboys band together to fight cancer

Melanie Plane
| 27th Oct 2016 5:19 PM
READY TO RACE: Barrel racer Brooke Wallace will put her barrel racing skills to the test tomorrow night for the annual RGGS Bulls 'n' Barrels rodeo.
READY TO RACE: Barrel racer Brooke Wallace will put her barrel racing skills to the test tomorrow night for the annual RGGS Bulls 'n' Barrels rodeo.

RODEO: A sea of pink will envelop Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel Saturday night - and it's for a great cause.

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School students are saddling up for their annual Bulls 'n' Barrels rodeo to raise funds for and support women affected by breast cancer.

This year in Queensland, around 4000 women will be diagnosed with breast or gynaecological cancer and around 880 women will die from these cancers.

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Principal Christine Hills said each year P&F and students band together to give hope to local women affected by cancer.

"As a school, it's important for us to show support to our mothers, sisters, aunties and friends who have been diagnosed with cancer," Mrs Hills said.

"The students really embrace stepping out in pink and fundraising for this important cause through a number of activities, with the highlight being the P & F's Bulls 'n' Barrels event.

"Bulls 'n' Barrels features bull riding and barrel racing, barbecue dinner and refreshments at the Great Western. This year there is a Peewee Barrel race added to the program.

Tickets to Bulls 'n' Barrels are $20 per adult, $15 for high school students or seniors, or $50 for a family pass and are available at the gate from 5pm.

Students will also sell Pink Ribbon Day merchandise, pink trailer raffle tickets and collect donations in a pink blanket with all funds raised going to Cancer Council Queensland.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said the support of Rockhampton Girls Grammar made a big difference in the fight against cancer.

Nominations have exceeded expectation, so be tough enough to wear pink and get ready for the action from 6pm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
