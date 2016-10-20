30°
News

REVEALED: Rocky bank experiences 'profound' $10M month

Frazer Pearce | 20th Oct 2016 6:06 AM
This four-bedroom home on River Rose Drive, Norman Gardens has just sold for $482,500. The Rock's CEO Paul Herbert said the suburb was one of the favoured areas for people upgrading during a surge in home loans for the September quarter.
This four-bedroom home on River Rose Drive, Norman Gardens has just sold for $482,500. The Rock's CEO Paul Herbert said the suburb was one of the favoured areas for people upgrading during a surge in home loans for the September quarter.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Rock CEO Paul Herbert has described the shift in home-buyer confidence for the Rockhampton region in the past few months as "profound".

Mr Herbert said there had been a sharp lift of 65% in the value of home loan settlements for the Rockhampton region September quarter and a 33% jump in the number of people applying for home loans.

He said September had been a record month for The Rock with more than $10 million in home loans settled for that period.

While he couldn't divulge the exact amount due to commercial in-confidence, Mr Herbert said the result underlined a dramatic change for the local market.

"It's not been a flash in the pan," he said.

"We have seen consistency in the build-up and momentum.

"For me, the numbers that make me stand up and realise what's going on are the numbers from the June to September quarter.

"To see that 65% increase in home lending is profound.

"It's a genuine change in the momentum of this economy as people are investing locally."

Mr Herbert said consistency around property values (median price $283,000 Qld Treasury report), an improvement in the unemployment rate from a high of 10.1% in the September quarter to 8.1% in the March quarter) and low interest rates were all contributing factors.

 

Me Herbert said there was no hot spot area for Rockhampton homebuyers but there were suburbs of higher activity.

"There is certainly a strong desire for up-graders looking around Allenstown and The Range and the more modern places around Norman Gardens - so an interesting mix," he said.

Snapshot of recent sales

Four-bedroom Queenslander in Thurston St, Allenstown sold for $335,000

Three-bedroom Queensander in Brae-Ross St, Allenstown sold for $261,000

Modern four-bedroom home in River Rose Drive, Norman Gardens fetched $482,500

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  property real esate the rock

Just In

REVEALED: Rocky bank experiences 'profound' $10M month

REVEALED: Rocky bank experiences 'profound' $10M month

THE Rock CEO Paul Herbert has described the shift in home-buyer confidence for the Rockhampton region as "profound”.

Teen devastated after cruel "catfish" prank by friends

CYBER CRIME: A Yeppoon teenager has been bullied by her 'best friends' on social media

My daughter was devastated, heartbroken, shell shocked

Loyal patrons flood back in to the Fitzroy Hotel

Fitzroy Hotel's Tiana McGuigan serves local Alan \"Stumpy\" Bradshaw a cold beerin the main bar.

'Best thing since sliced bread'

Thousands flock to celebrate Pinefest

GOOD TIMES: A bevy of ball enthusiasts (left) Caitlin Buttenshaw ,Trish Holland (judge), Trish Frances, Lyn Stephens (guest), Kerrie Scoffins and judge Sandy Champion.

Up to 10,000 people gather to celebrate Pinefest in Yeppoon.

Local Partners

Thousands flock to celebrate Pinefest

YEPPOON Lions' spectacular Rio Carnivale celebration packed crowds into the town for a twilight market, a huge fireworks launch of the 2016 Tropical Pinefest.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Bus driver Erica sets the mood for the journey ahead

News

Erica has created the perfect device to make the journey easier.

Bodybuilding star to introduce documentary to hometown

Kylene Anderson stars in Destination Arnold, screening in Rockhampton in November.

Don't miss your chance to see this exclusive screening

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

My Country exhibition opens at gallery

Sculptures featured in the My Country exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Indigenous artists works on display in new exhibition

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna joked she gives "really good" oral sex as she opened Amy Schumer's comedy set at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

TOM Cruise returns to kick some butt as Jack Reacher.

MOVIE REVIEW: No blaze of glory for Dan Brown's Inferno

SAVING THE WORLD AGAIN: Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard team up again in Inferno.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E9 - bachelor boy band

Georgia Love and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FANS farewell fire fighter Cam, aka Mr May.

Cam's hopes of romance with The Bachelorette get hosed down

Perth fire fighter Cameron Cranley in a scene from The Bachelorette.

DREAMY Perth fire fighter sent packing just before hometown visits.

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is "secretly" dating Darren Aronofsky

Chuck Berry announces first new album since 1979

Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry is releasing his first new studio album for 38 years

Low Set Brick in Quiet Cul-de-sac!

3 Gott Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 1 $259,000

One block from the suburb of Frenchville and a hop skip and a jump from Mt Archer Primary School you'll find this tidy and low set brick home. Featuring:...

Solid Lowset Block Home with Solar Power

10 Pummell, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This lowset 3 bedroom home is as solid as they come and suitable to a retired couple downsizing or anyone wanting a good solid secure home close to shops and...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $319,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

This is True Value, 10 out of 10!

4 Cobble Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $469,000 Neg

If you are starting up, slowing down, or looking for an executive style low set, low maintenance home, this is the one for you. Situated in the sought-after area...

5 Bedrooms, Study, 2 Bay Shed and In-ground Pool

11-13 Laura Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $549,000

This expansive home located in a prestigious cul-de-sac provides the ultimate family living lifestyle! The massive entertainment area will be the perfect place to...

Beautiful Brick Home in a Tranquil Setting

8 O'Shanesy Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $328,000

This gorgeous lowset brick and Tiled roof home has 3 built-in and air-conditioned bedrooms with the main bedroom having an ensuite. The home has been repainted...

Renovated and Ready for You

142 Guymer Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $309,000

From the moment you step inside you will be impressed! This three bedroom offers a freshly painted interior, gorgeous polished hardwood floors and brand new...

Sensational Lowset Brick Family Home/Pool/Shed-Only $410,000

343 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $410,000

What a truly amazing tropical paradise-stunning design, immaculate presentation and superior inclusions and improvements. You will love this beautiful cool...

Serious Seller – Stunning home with all the extras!!

14 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 $549,000

Spacious & very well built this 12 month old property packed with extras is primed for sale. Immaculately maintained & presented residence is in a league of its...

Perfect For The Whole Family!

21 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,500

Welcome home, this beautifully presented family home is centrally located and will surely impress all buyers. The features are endless! 3 spacious bedrooms...

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

Bank adds towns to 'high-risk' home loan list

Suburban housing in Glenvale, Toowoomba, Friday, October 17, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

"They were falling over themselves to lend"

Developer: Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?