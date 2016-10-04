The Rocky family fighting for Africa's animals

ROCKHAMPTON'S Nick Blevin has grave fears for his homeland.

Born and raised in Zimbabwe, Nick and his family migrated to Australia from Zimbabwe in 2003.

But for the last five years, the Blevin clan have been back countless times. For all the right reasons.

Inspired by their parents, Nick, James, Benji and Sammy have been turned into wildlife warriors - because to them, they simply have to.

"People do need to realise that the problem in Africa is worse than they think. It is very scary for me personally, not because I am African, but because I am human,” Nick said explained from his Wandal home.

"One day I want to be able to take my kids to see wildlife and it scares me that it might not be possible in 20 years. And that is terrifying.

"And it is across the board. Animals are being poached for meat, lion populations have decreased significantly. The declines are continuing and it is scary.”

The Blevins run a tour company and conservation charity, taking Australians to Africa for a first-hand and hands-on experience like no other. All of the funds raised go directly back to the specific areas the tours visit.

Nick said the Africa elephant was a prime example of how dire it gets.

A recent study by the National Geographic showed at ivory-seeking poachers have killed 100,000 African elephants in just three years.

The study showed that Central Africa's elephant population declined by 64% in the past decade.

"In 30 years we might be out of elephants and that would be devastating. Our kids could grow up, see a picture of an elephant and never get a chance to see it in the wild, rhino is the same,” he said.

"We all believe Africa is one of the most beautiful places in the world and we want it to remain that way and improve to the point where it was 20 years ago. Our goal is to re-introduce the rhino.

"Unfortunately there is a lack of education and a lot of political unrest over there, which is why people resort to poaching for money.

"Donations all help of course, but we ask people to make the trip of a lifetime. I always talk to people who tell me they would love to go to Africa. And it isn't as far fetched as that, it is not like you are going on a holiday and money going to places that it shouldn't, it is re-invested to where they are.”