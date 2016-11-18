'The snakes are his problem, not mine'

NOT MY PROBLEM: Denis Dippelsman is concerned about the state of his neighbours yard which he feels is a breeding ground for snakes.

A NERIMBERA resident who came under fire for his unkempt yard has hit back at the claims made by his neighbour.

While Denis Dippelsman conceded his lawn could do with a trim he refuses to accept that the claims made by Col Campbell were legitimate.

Col had accused Denis' overgrown yard to be the cause of an "overflow of eastern brown snakes” that come onto his property.

Denis thinks the problem lies closer to home for Col.

"My wife and I have lived there for five years. In between that time, he has placed about 200 hay bales and sheets of cardboard on the ground between his house and my fence. Now in my opinion, that is a breeding place for mice,” Denis claimed.

"And what do you get with mice? Snakes. That is where they are coming from, not my back paddock.

"My lawn is only a few feet high, and besides, there are snakes all around Nerimbera. Of course they will be near our properties.”

Col Campbell accused Denis of being a nightmare neighbour. Matty Holdsworth

That wasn't the only gripe Denis had about his elderly neighbour's accusations.

"He also complained that my yard was a fire hazard and that he was concerned,” he said.

"So I went over the road to the fire warden and he came to have a look at it. He said it was all fine as I already have a fire break around my property, so I don't know what his problem is.

"He also lied when he said I wouldn't allow him to let his goats in my yard. I did give him permission, he just wanted me to replace the fence at the back so they wouldn't escape.

"When I said no, he took offence and left his goats in his own yard.”