READY TO ROLL: The Sunny Cowgirls have hit the road and will play the Villa Noosa Hotel next Thursday.

THE Sunny Cowgirls have grown up. Sisters Sophie and Celeste Clabburn formed their country music duo more than a decade ago when they were just teens.

Last week they released their eighth studio album Here We Go and the duo hits the road this week on a massive 25-date national tour.

"It's been a long time since we did a big national tour,” Celeste told APN.

"We have been planning it since January of this year, and it will be nice to get out to as many little towns and big towns as we can with a brand new show.”

It's been a busy past 12 months for the Perth-raised sisters, who are often mistaken for twins. Sophie got married and Celeste released her debut solo album in November.

"We're both thrilled we're still doing this together. We're lucky to still be able to make albums and go out on the road,” Celeste said.

"We're best mates and because we have been doing it for so long now we're getting closer and closer. Ten years ago we used to have tiffs, but now we look forward to doing gigs so we can hang out together.

"You grow up and have your own life, whereas before we were doing everything together and it was probably a bit too much. Music has certainly brought us closer.”

It's been four years since the duo released an album of original material.

"We were really ready to start writing again. This has been the most fun we've ever had,” Celeste said.

"The song writing came really naturally for us this time and our producer Matt Fell was just amazing. As far as making albums go this was the most enjoyable one yet.”

Celeste described Here We Go as a feel-good album that balances party songs with themes of friends and family.

"In general the album is pretty positive and up-tempo and fun,” she said.

LIVE MUSIC

The Sunny Cowgirls play at the Glenmore Tavern this Saturday at 8pm.