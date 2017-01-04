The team with the plan to turn Rocky's economy around

THE plan is in place, the team has been picked and Rockhampton should soon be seeing results.

As the year kicks off, Rockhampton Regional Council's economic development team is ready for action with executive manager Scott Waters hungry for big changes in the city's future.

Rocky Council's economic development Initiative: Rockhampton Mayor, Cr Margaret Strelow talks about the city's economic development plan which identifies a range of key areas in which she believes council can influence local economic growth.

Mr Waters took on the role in Rockhampton in April, moving on after over three years as Whitsunday Council CEO.

He will head up a team focused on implementing the 10-point Economic Action Plan, released in November, as well as acting as airport general manager.

"Our airport is a major focus at this point in time,” Mr Waters said.

"We can have the strategic element of council sitting over the top of the airport and it's extremely important we look at the airport in that way.

"It's going to be one of the key enablers the foreseeable future for our city and has been for quite a long time.”

With Adani's interest in the city as a FIFO hub for the Charmichael coal mine, the resources sector is also high priority.

"There is so much happening at the moment,” Mr Waters said.

"It's a really key opportunity for our region.”

The team includes Young Beamish, whose focus is on developing the region's trade and international relations opportunities.

Mr Waters said there had already been success in this space, with a trade delegation having already made new friendship agreements with Zhenjiang in China.

"That will yield great results for Rockhampton in the future,” he said.

Sarah Reeves will continue to head up tourism and events, aiming to build Rockhampton into a destination people want to tell their friends about.

Eliza Hattin also came on board the team last year as the manager of the Smart Hub, which gives the region's start-up businesses a base to grow from using the latest technology.

In delivering the economic plan, Mr Waters will also work with Lee Sunderland, who will focus on the health and education sectors, Rick Palmer, dealing with resources and logistics, and Bob Truscott who will focus on the development of the CBD.

Angus Russell and Gareth Martin will also work to deliver the plan.

"We're a very enthusiastic team and we're hungry for the future,” Mr Waters said.

Mr Waters said council would be accountable to the plan through formal quarterly business meetings, along with regular informal meetings with various parts of the community.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said she wanted Rockhampton to set the standard for other regional centres, particularly when it came it the CBD development and smart regional centre strategy.

"I think there's a momentum that has built, but people are still doing it tough,” she said.

"There's a sense of direction, but the reality on the grown is still a lot of our small businesses are challenged, so we've got to deliver on that momentum.

"It's in front of us right now.

"We are determined to make a difference in each of these 10 areas.”