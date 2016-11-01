34°
The top 10 best places to stay in Rocky and Cap Coast

Amber Hooker
| 1st Nov 2016 4:28 PM
Empire Apartments Rockhampton (East Street view) Photo: Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin
Photo: Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin

LOOKING for the perfect place to get away or lay your head?

Hotel booking site Trivago have narrowed down the top five accommodation sites for both Rockhampton and for the Capricorn Coast.

Rockhampton's newest and largest hotel, The Empire Apartment, was ranked the top-rated accommodation destination, taking out the Trivago Awards 2017 for the Rockhampton region.

THE TOP FIVE HOTELS FOR ROCKHAMPTON ARE:

1. Empire Apartment Hotel

Located on East St and overlooking the Fitzroy River, the Empire Apartment Hotel is a five-minute walk to the Pilbeam Theatre and Rockhampton Art Gallery.

It's close to the CBD and the perfect vantage point to explore what Rockhampton has to offer.

Understated apartments to upgraded units on offer with all the comforts of home, plus balconies with beautiful views. You don't have to go far for a bite to eat with two restaurants including a gourmet steakhouse and upscale Italian venue.

Empire Apartment Hotel is the number one accommodation site in Rockhampton according to Trivago users.
Diana Vidovic (Trivago Trial)

2. Denison Boutique Hotel

If you fancy taking a stroll into town, the Denison Boutique Hotel is only a 14-minute walk from the Rockhampton Railway station. Built in 1885, this frontier-style accommodation is close to the airport, art gallery and railway station shuttle service.

The rustic rooms offer private balconies and whirlpool tubs.

DENISON BOUTIQUE HOTEL manager Samantha Cook. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

3. The Edge Apartment Hotel

Overlooking the banks of the Fitzroy River, this contemporary, all-apartment hotel is a 3-minute walk from Rockhampton Art Gallery and 2.7 km from Rockhampton train station.

Simple, modern studios and 1- to 3-bedroom apartments.

ROK-edge04a The Edge apartment block CHRIS ISON CI04-0810-13
CHRIS ISON

4. The City Ville Exclusive Luxury Suites

A block from the riverfront Col Brown Park, these serviced apartments are also a 6-minute walk from the Rockhampton Art Gallery and 3.6 km from Rockhampton Airport.

Offers one to three-bedroom apartments and townhouses with balconies and courtyards.

The City Ville Exclusive Luxury Suites made it to Trivago's top five accommodation sites for Rockhampton.
Alicia Harvey Real Property Phot

5. Motel 98

Whether you are travelling for business, leisure or a holiday, Motel 98 will meet your needs.

Located on Rockhampton's Riverfront precinct, you are close to the airport and in the heart of the city.

Motel 98 made it to Trivago's top five accommodation sites for Rockhampton.
Motel 98 made it to Trivago's top five accommodation sites for Rockhampton.

THE TOP FIVE HOTELS FOR THE CAPRICORN COAST ARE:

1. Echelon Hotel, Yeppoon - winner of the Trivago Awards 2017

These contemporary beachfront apartments lie 1.6 km from Capricorn Coast National Park, 4.7 km from Yeppoon Golf Club and 17 km from Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary.

The airy, modern apartments offer two and three bedroom units,, with kitchens, ensuite, plus a rooftop swimming and recration area with bay and city views.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

2. Oshen Apartments, Yeppoon

One of the Capricorn Coast's newest accommodation complexes offers unrivalled ocean views of the Keppel Islands and Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Just a short stroll to the CBD, restaurants and boutique spots, Oshen places you in the perfect spot for a holiday or business function.

Oshen Apartments Yeppoon. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

3. L'Amor Holiday Apartments, Yeppoon

Located in Lammermoor Beach, L'Amor Holiday Apartments are the perfect getaway from the busy city centre.

With one, two and three bedroom apartments, L'Amor cater to families, couples and corporate guests.

L'amor Holiday Apartments, Yeppoon made it to Trivago's top five accommodation sites for the Capricorn Coast.
L'amor Holiday Apartments, Yeppoon made it to Trivago's top five accommodation sites for the Capricorn Coast.

4. Coral Inn Resort and Flashpackers, Yeppoon

This colourful, relaxed budget hotel lies 2.1km from the beaches, shops and restaurants of Anzac Parade and 2.7 km from Yeppoon Golf Club.

The funky rooms mix modern furnishings with beach decor and offer free Wi-Fi, minifridges and balconies. All also provide flat-screen TVs and tea and coffeemaking facilities, and some rooms add kitchenettes, bunk beds and/or sea views.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

5. Rosslyn Bay Resort, Yeppoon

Surrounded by windswept grass and fig trees across the road from Kemp Beach, this resort is a 7-minute walk from Keppel Bay Marina and 6 km from Wreck Point Lookout.

Some rooms feature whirlpool baths and private gardens, and air two-bedroom appartments are availab.e

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Trivago's list was compiled after analysing more than 175 million aggregated user ratings from 250-plus booking sites and ranked the top five from each town.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  accommodation echelon hotel empire apartment hotel travel trivago

