31°
News

The truth behind why children commit crime

Chloe Lyons
| 22nd Oct 2016 7:00 AM
JOY RIDE: Three teens stole a man's car and crashed it on Belmont Rd, Parkhurst.
JOY RIDE: Three teens stole a man's car and crashed it on Belmont Rd, Parkhurst. Chloe Lyons

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S EASY to judge, but it's hard to put yourself in someone else's shoes.

Earlier this week, The Morning Bulletin reported on three teenagers aged 12, 14 and 16 who stole a man's car and crashed it.

While we can sit in our homes and speculate as to why children commit these crimes, the situations that give rise to youth offending are complex and pervasive.

Central Queensland University clinical psychology registrar and lecturer, Doreen Canoy said youth crime is not a black and white issue.

We tend to hold youths up to our own standards, there's a lot more happening beneath the surface.

"It's important to acknowledge that there's a lot of different psychosocial factors that come into play,” Ms Canoy said.

"Often people want to look at it as, it's simply that a young person commits a crime and why did they do this because they know right from wrong.

"It's important first of all to understand that it's not as simple as knowing right or wrong.

"Often when people are looking at the young people who do commit crime, they're looking at them through the lens of their own raising or their own upbringing.

"Not all children are privileged to grow up in an environment where they have that unconditional love, that they've been given rules and boundaries in which to live and they haven't always been shown how to make appropriate choices or know what those choices can be.”

Doreen Canoy
Doreen Canoy Chris Ison ROK071215cgraduate1

Ms Canoy said the life of uncertainty these youths often face has a profound impact on their social behaviour as well as their emotions, contributing to offending behaviour.

"The majority of crime is by children who have come from traumatic backgrounds,” Ms Canoy said.

"Often the kids who are committing these crimes are kids who don't necessarily have a regular place they put their head to sleep at night.

"They can't always guarantee where their next meal will come from.

"They can't even guarantee that if they take their shoes off at night to go to sleep, that when they wake up those shoes are going to be there.

"A lot of the crimes are also committed because of an inability to regulate their emotions.

"It's not saying committing these crimes is okay, that's not okay, we know that.

"We have laws and we all have to follow those laws, it's just looking beyond that.”

Meaningful connections, Ms Canoy said, are the key to tackling this complex issue.

"One of the strongest protection factors is a sense of connectedness,” she said.

"Feeling connected to your family, your school, your community.”

Research has shown it's not just the youth that needs intervention in these situations, but the family as a whole.

CQUni professorial research fellow in clinical psychology Kevin Ronan leads a family centred feedback informed therapy program which differs to others in that it's main focus is on the youth's parents and caregivers.

"It's intended to help families deal with problems that at times can be quite complicated for example anti-social behaviour in the young person, offending behaviour and highly disruptive behaviour,” Mr Ronan said.

"If you focus on the parents and caregivers you're much more likely to be able to deal with the full list of risk factors that are apparent.”

Kevin Ronan
Kevin Ronan Chris Ison ROK070915cdv3

Mr Ronan said focusing on a single risk factor works in the short term, but fails to provide long standing effects in dealing with behaviour.

"A number of different therapy programs will focus on more singular risks,” Mr Ronan said.

"They'll see the young person and help the young person in various ways with stop and think strategies and anger management strategies.

"What the many studies that have been done have found is you can definitely get some short term gains, but almost invariably those gains do not generalise to the long term.

"Once you stop working with a young person, then typically that young person starts getting back up to the problems that led to the intervention in the first instance.

"The more systemic programs focus not only on the young person, but on family factors, peer related factors, on school, on community and cultural factors in such a way that they are dealing with really the main known risk factors that can lead a young person to various anti-social and other outcomes.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  belmont road cquniversity crime youth youth crime

8000 items up for grabs in garage sales across the region

8000 items up for grabs in garage sales across the region

Don't miss a bargain at these sales across the Central Highlands and Rockhampton today.

Get set for a wet weekend

Wet weather is on the way for the region this weekend.

RAINFALL is predicted for the Rockhampton region over the weekend.

Korean students get taste of Beef Cap

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow

ROCKY wants part of educational program experience.

What's On in Rocky this weekend

TRENDY TRASH: Several sales are being held in Rockhampton today as part of the national Garage Sale Trail.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Local Partners

Nebo poetry lovers unite for Smoko

LOVABLE larrikins and budding bush poets converged on the Nebo Museum for the annual Nebo Bush Poet's Smoko.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Region's prison well over capacity

Capricorn Correction Centre

There's more bodies than beds, but an expansion may be on the cards

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

AWARD WINNING SHOW: Tequila Mockingbird can be seen at St Brednan's College, Yeppoon on Saturday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Garage Sale Trail finds treasure in trash

Richard Morvell from Trendy Trash Rockhampton, Cr Neil Fisher, and Craig Dunglison, Manager of Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling gear up for Garage Sale Trail.

Bargains galore on offer at garage sales this weekend

GARAGE SALE GUIDE: Find out where to grab the best bargains

Several sales are being held in Rockhampton on Saturday as part of the national Garage Sale Trail.

Your guide to the Garage Sale Trail in Rockhampton

Bruce Springsteen finds therapy useful

Bruce Springsteen finds therapy useful

BRUCE Springsteen has been having therapy for 30 years and finds the sessions "useful".

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington recently gave birth to her second child

Kerry has only just become a new mum again

TRAVEL: Musicals light up Sydney

David Campbell performs in Dream Lover.

We take a trip through one of Sydney's finer scenes

Wine and dine your way around Brisbane this summer

Brisbane has the best places to wine and dine.

NINE of the best places to wine and dine.

In Flames are super 'proud' of new album

In Flames album to be released in November. Photo Contributed

In Flames to release new album in November

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

Selma Blair

"I am someone who should never drink, and I rarely do"

Stunning Renovated Brick Home With Sparkling Inground Pool In Frenchville

20 Cargill Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $379,000 neg

What a brilliant, highly sought after, but rarely available, location in quite cul de sac, in Frenchville, within walking distance to the Frenchville School- 20...

Highly Motivated Sellers Relocating - $469,000.00 Negotiable

4 Danker Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000 Neg

Located in the Frenchville School catchment zone is this suberbly presented 4 bedroom + ensuite lowset brick home on a spacious level 1094m2 block backing onto a...

Lowset Brick with Inground Pool

5 Cypress Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This beautiful lowset 4 bedroom brick home is the perfect family home in a great location and close to all amenities in Norman Gardens eg CQU, Heights College...

Value Acre Block in Tanby Heights! Be Quick!

16 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage ... $185,000

Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage estates on the Capricorn Coast. This unique, fully serviced community is ideally located between...

One Acre Block with House &amp; Shed Pad!

2 Nevallan Drive, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already ... $290,000

Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already fenced on one side with water available from both sides of the block...

Feel Right at Home

287 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $415,000

Stop looking this is definitely the one! This amazing property offers the Ultimate Lifestyle for your family. Perfectly positioned in a highly sought after...

360 Degree Views!

1 Camoo Caves Road, The Caves 4702

Rural 0 0 $299,000

Take control and create your future. Lot 1 Cammoo Caves Rd really does have it all; • 12.81 ha or 31 acres • Adjoining the Mt Etna Caves National Park • Only 2 km...

Country living at affordable price!

221 Auton & Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 1 4 $319,000

Always dreamt about owning your own piece of paradise? Wait no longer. This 2.47 acre (1 Ha) block of land is surrounded by breathtaking views, cool breeze and...

Brilliant Ultra Modern Makeover-Just Move In!

181 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $289,000

You will absolutely love this amazing ultra modern makover, 181 Stamford Street, has to offer YOUR FAMILY. This fantastic, spacious highset home offers a new...

Stunning Gable with 3 Phase Powered Shed

7 Penlington Street, The Range 4700

House 4 3 6 $619,000

This immaculate high-set weatherboard gable home is situated on the corner of Penlington and Henry street The Range. Within walking distance to the St Peter's...

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge