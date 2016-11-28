The week ahead in Rockhampton weather

STORMY WEATHER: Chance of thunderstorms this week for Rocky.

Monday: Mostly sunny.

Light winds becoming easterly 20 to 30 kmh in the morning then becoming light in the evening.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the late morning and afternoon.

The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Light winds becoming east to north-easterly 20 to 25 kmh in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny morning. Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the afternoon.

The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 kmh during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.

Thursday: Sunny day. Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening.

The chance of a thunderstorm in the evening.

Light winds becoming east to north-easterly 20 to 25 kmh during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.

Friday: Sunny. Light winds becoming east to north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day.