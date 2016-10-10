The weekend Coast Guard wrap-up

New Coast Guard Yeppoon members were trained in use of a life raft which is an essential part of the Competent Crew qualification.

THE Coast Guard responded to three boats over the weekend as the ideal weather meant boaties were out in force.

On Saturday afternoon a 4.3m tinny with three passengers on board at Main Beach Great Keppel Island had engine failure.

Gormans Removals Rescue departed at 1.40pm and had the young crew back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour by 3.15pm.

They were appreciative for the assistance and even made a donation and joined the Marine Assist Program.

On Sunday at 1.20pm a Marine Assist contributor radioed an assistance request, suspecting a flat battery.

Gormans Removals Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour for Pumpkin Passage with a battery pack, but attempts to start the motor were unsuccessful.

The vessel was towed to Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 2.15pm.

At 2.05pm another Marine Assist contributor radioed in suspecting a faulty fuel gauge and insufficient fuel.

RV McDonald delivered fuel to the vessel half way between Rosslyn Bay Harbour and Miall Island.

After refuelling, the vessel was able to make its own way back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Boaties are advised to use the free radio service to log on with Coast Guard when departing on a trip.

This includes calling Coast Guard on VHF Radio Channel 21 with the Marine Assist call sign or boat name, and providing details of the place of departure, destination, estimated time of arrival, number of persons on board, and estimated time of return.

It is also advisable to radio in each time there is a significant change of location.