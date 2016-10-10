29°
News

The weekend Coast Guard wrap-up

10th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
New Coast Guard Yeppoon members were trained in use of a life raft which is an essential part of the Competent Crew qualification.
New Coast Guard Yeppoon members were trained in use of a life raft which is an essential part of the Competent Crew qualification. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Coast Guard responded to three boats over the weekend as the ideal weather meant boaties were out in force.

On Saturday afternoon a 4.3m tinny with three passengers on board at Main Beach Great Keppel Island had engine failure.

Gormans Removals Rescue departed at 1.40pm and had the young crew back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour by 3.15pm.

They were appreciative for the assistance and even made a donation and joined the Marine Assist Program.

On Sunday at 1.20pm a Marine Assist contributor radioed an assistance request, suspecting a flat battery.

Gormans Removals Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour for Pumpkin Passage with a battery pack, but attempts to start the motor were unsuccessful.

The vessel was towed to Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 2.15pm.

At 2.05pm another Marine Assist contributor radioed in suspecting a faulty fuel gauge and insufficient fuel.

RV McDonald delivered fuel to the vessel half way between Rosslyn Bay Harbour and Miall Island.

After refuelling, the vessel was able to make its own way back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Boaties are advised to use the free radio service to log on with Coast Guard when departing on a trip.

This includes calling Coast Guard on VHF Radio Channel 21 with the Marine Assist call sign or boat name, and providing details of the place of departure, destination, estimated time of arrival, number of persons on board, and estimated time of return.

It is also advisable to radio in each time there is a significant change of location.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  boats, coast guard, fishing, great keppel island, rescue, rosslyn bay, yeppoon

Mackay's $580m ring road ignites push for Rocky western bypass

Mackay's $580m ring road ignites push for Rocky western...

MARGARET Strelow and Dominic Doblo don't always agree, but when it comes to fast-tracking an economic boost for the region they stand together

Bid for 'Charlie's law' to prevent savage dog attacks

Charlie.

Owner hopes shiatsu's "violent and prolonged" death was not in vain

Rocky Hockey expected to back push for Parkhurst precinct

Proposed 115ha site of a sporting complex on Olive St, Parkhurst.

Rockhampton Hockey Association to vote on proposal this month

Man taken to hospital after hit by vehicle at boat ramp

Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Queensland Ambulance Service is attending the scene

Local Partners

The weekend Coast Guard wrap-up

The Coast Guard responded to three boats over the weekend as the ideal weather meant boaties were out in force.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Are you prepared for storm season?

Cyclone Marcia devastated the region last year

You can lessen the blow of storm season with a bit of preparation

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition.

  • TV

  • 10th Oct 2016 9:00 AM

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Band leaves state champs on high note

HIGH NOTE: Capricornia Silver Band.

Capricornia Silver Band celebrates success at State championships.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

Adele shares hilarious workout picture

Adele shared this image of her gym workout

International star shows her humorous side

Newly refurbished at $239,000

3 Maria Court, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 2 $239,000

This property is not to be missed! Presented in immaculate condition, this newly high quality refurbished home is ready to move into. Offering 3 bedrooms with...

Elevated Views - We are SELLING

34 Naomi Drive, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Fresh to the market. This well built elevated high-set home with panoramic island- ocean and hinterland views is as solid as they come. The minute you step into...

Rare Frenchville Find - 6 Bedrooms and a Pool!

6 Berkelman Street, Frenchville 4701

House 6 2 2 $495,000

This spectacular and spacious home is nestled in an exclusive leafy street at the foot of mesmerising mountain ranges and is only a stones throw from the...

Perfectly positioned and priced! Never rent again!

48 Hughes Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 $299,000

More than meets the eye.... This 3 bedroom home is a hidden gem, nestled in the trees on a generous 1223m2 allotment, only minutes from local shops, schools and...

Sprawling family home on 2,186sqm with 2 bay shed

9 Jewell Court, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 4 $539,000

This well-appointed low-set home provides the ultimate family living lifestyle. Positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and perched on private, child-friendly...

One Owner, Elevated Lowset Brick

28 Marina Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 1 3 $359,000

Offered for sale for the first time since being built is this well loved and beautifully maintained brick home featuring: * 3 large bedrooms all with built in...

Superbly Renovated, Super Stylish AND an Enviable Location!

52 Pennycuick Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $345,000

Flawlessly renovated with a firm focus on style and quality, this exquisite home delivers the ultimate in fuss free living. Nestled on a generous corner block with...

Great South Side Find!

61 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 4 $189,000

How often do you find a low set rendered brick home Southside? On an 809m corner allotment with a large shed and plenty of room for cars, boats, trailers and vans?...

Motivated Seller&#39;s Re-Locating, Now is Your Chance!

17 Ridgedale Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 4 $575,000

This immaculate family sized home is nestled in a peaceful elevated cul-de-sac in the prestigious Hillside Estate, Norman Gardens. A spacious and well-designed...

Fantastic Renovated Family Home - Walk To Mt Archer School

316 Bloxsom Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $298,000

Priced to sell - this amazing 2 story home - brilliant in design, immaculate in presentation, perfect in its wonderful quiet location and in walking distance to...

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Boat overturned on Yeppoon Road

boat crash on yeppoon rd.

One lane was closed after the boat overturned

Five homes in Capricornia which sold for over $500K

4 Quarrion Court, Parkhurst, was sold by Boom Real Estate Rockhampton for $791,000.

"A POOL so big Michael Phelps would find it hard to complete a lap.”

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches