Thefts from cars decreases dramatically in a week

THE number of thefts from motor vehicles in Rockhampton has almost halved in the space of a week.

Central Region's reported thefts from motor vehicles dropped from 120 to 74 offences in the space of a week.

It comes as the Central Region's Property Security Partnership (PSP) strategy enters its second week, with Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce McNab pausing to reflect on progress so far.

"I would like to acknowledge the take up by our communities towards our partnership in reducing property crime,” Acting Assistant Commissioner McNab said.

"Comparing week one of the strategy with the previous week, the Central Region's reported thefts from motor vehicles dropped from 120 to 74 offences.

"This represents a 38% reduction in reported thefts from vehicles, and while these are short-term results, it is important to share these with our communities, acknowledge their good work and encourage their continued focus towards property security.”

The PSP strategy commenced on October 18 and focuses on police strengthening their partnership with their communities to reduce property crime.

The strategy aims to raise community awareness through education and engagement activities, to give people the information they need to make their own property more secure.

This is complemented by traditional police patrolling, tactical activities and investigative strategies targeting offending.

Theft of motor vehicles and burglary offences have remained generally static across week one.

"We are seeing short-term indications that the community are being more security aware, which is very pleasing. This week our education and engagement focus will specifically look at burglary and how residents can undertake basic crime prevention steps,”Acting Assistant Commissioner McNab said.

"My officers will continue to work hard and I thank all of our community members for their efforts and ongoing support.”