There's money to be made from mud

NEW BUSINESS: Local mower man Luke Edmund will be busy after rain in Rockhampton.

IT'S an age old saying and a time tested truth - there's money in mud.

Good falls, some more than 100mm, across the region, with more on the horizon, is good news for farmers who desperately needed the downpour.

But it's not just the farmers who'll find themselves in a better position once the sun comes out.

Luke Edmund started his lawn maintenance business, Yard Barbers just seven months ago in order to escape the life of a coal miner.

He says this week's rain is sure to bring a boost to business and he expects the phone to start ringing once the sun comes out.

He says there's good potential in the Rocky region for lawn maintenance business.

"The potential is there if you do a good job and take pride in your work,” he said.

"Customer service is what we're building it on...you have to deliver a good job, but the service has to be there as well.

"We try to build a relationship and get to know the client.

"You're in someone's personal space and they need to trust you. It's where they live.”