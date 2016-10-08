They see them rollin', their raising

RIDE ON: Motor Cycle enthusiasts from around Central Queensland participated in the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Services Annual Roll the Dice Charity Ride on Sunday.

Motor Cycle enthusiasts from around Central Queensland participated in the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's Annual Roll the Dice Charity Ride.

This years' event attracted 109 participants from the Capricorn Coast, Gladstone, Rockhampton and surrounding areas.

Supported by Keppel Coast Kustoms, Fitzroy Trophies and The Good Guys the event focused on encouraging the safe and responsible use of motor cycles both on and off road.

Kirsty Wooler, RACQ Capricorn Rescue says "Historically, of the total Primary Vehicle Accidents that we attend 42% involve motor cycles with suspected spinal and neck injuries the most common outcome for the rider.

"Whilst wearing the correct protective gear, including a helmet, does greatly improve your chances of surviving a serious accident, all riders are encouraged to act in a responsible manner both on and off road to prevent an incident occurring. At the end of the day prevention is still the best cure".

"The Good Guys Rockhampton is honoured to continue supporting RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service," said The Good Guys Rockhampton Store Executive Manager Sharon Graham.

"This essential service goes to great lengths to support local families, something that we too are extremely passionate about. We hope that our ongoing fundraising and donation efforts will go a long way in helping them continue the inspiring work that they do."

The Roll the Dice Charity Ride is an annual event that traditionally covers just over 200km and kicks off with a free breakfast and registrations at Keppel Coast Kustoms.

Next year's event, scheduled for, September 10, 2017, will once again focus on road safety whilst raising much needed funds for our rescue service.

For more information contact Kirsty Wooler on (07) 4922 9093.