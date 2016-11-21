Thieves target multiple homes in Rocky over the weekend

Rockhampton Police say residents are making it too easy for thieves to enter their homes.

A NUMBER of homes were targeted by thieves over the weekend with one person asleep in their bed while the intruders were in their home.

Rockhampton police released a weekend crime report showing four homes were entered over Saturday and Sunday.

Cash was taken from a chest of drawers on Saturday from a home on Upper Dawson Rd.

It was also reported a male suspect entered a home in Murray Lane on Saturday night by using garden tools to pry open the bathroom window and remove the screen. A glass jar containing money and a white diamond and gold ring band were stolen.

Offenders entered an unlocked garage of a home in Kerrigan St on Saturday and removed property from the owners bed where he was sleeping at the time. And Iphone 5C was stolen and Choice Gold tobacco.

On Sunday night thieves entered a home in Munro St, Kawana through a closed but unlocked side sliding door and removed a Huawai mobile phone, HTC mobile phone and a Nokia Lumia mobile phone.