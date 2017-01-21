Things are heating up in Central Queensland

1PM: BY 7.30AM the mercury had hit 26.3 degrees in Rockhampton.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the temperature was sitting at 34.5 degrees at midday, still 6 degrees below the forecast top of 40.

Things a cooler down on the coast, where the temperature nudged over 30 degrees at 12pm.

The heat is expected to die down in Rockhampton tomorrow, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a top of 31 degrees and a shower or storm.

Yeppoon is tomorrow expected to top 29 degrees with showers likely.