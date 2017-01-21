Things heat up, but Rocky is yet to hit 40 degrees

4PM: ALTHOUGH it's been a hot day, Rockhampton hasn't yet reached the 40 degrees which was predicted.

The temperature hit 38.2 degrees at 2.30pm, where it has sat since then.

At Yeppoon, it was cooler at 30 degrees by 3.30pm.

1PM: BY 7.30AM the mercury had hit 26.3 degrees in Rockhampton.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the temperature was sitting at 34.5 degrees at midday, still 6 degrees below the forecast top of 40.

Things a cooler down on the coast, where the temperature nudged over 30 degrees at 12pm.

The heat is expected to die down in Rockhampton tomorrow, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a top of 31 degrees and a shower or storm.

Yeppoon is tomorrow expected to top 29 degrees with showers likely.