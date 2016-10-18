Third store opens for Statix Hairworkz

WHILE many local businesses are closing, Vanessa Sherwood is beating the odds and opening up her third store.

The local hairdresser and owner of Statix Hairworkz recently opened up another store in City Centre Plaza.

Twelve years ago Vanessa opened up her first store in Rockhampton and with business going well she then opened one in Gracemere shopping world five years ago.

Vanessa, who puts her successful hairdressing businesses down to great customer service, says opening in City Centre Plaza was a great decision.

"We were offered the opportunity and even though everyone's concerned about the economy I think this centre is a beautiful centre and every time I come in it's busy,” she said.

"We thought it was a perfect opportunity to expand and we have heaps of staff that have been with me for a long time and everyone was on the same page, so we opened up.”

"We fitted out the shop on Wednesday, we had one day to fit it out and we hit the floor running Thursday and haven't stopped running since.”

"There is so much traffic in here so it has been fantastic.”

Vanessa says she spreads her time across the three stores, visiting them all at least once a week.

"I'm three days in here and one day at each of the other stores but later on I will go two days in this one, two days in Gracemere and one day in Rocky.”

"The girls have got it covered, everyone's looking after the shops nicely so I'm lucky I can float between them all.

"I have about 12 staff now, it's just enough so everyone's booked out and we haven't got a heap of people standing around so it's a good amount of staff.”

Vanessa says she is determined to ensure her businesses thrive and remain open.

"Failure is not an option for me, so I think if you have a positive attitude and go in there with a good plan on how its going to operate with a realistic idea of how it is going to grow then I can't see how you can go wrong.”