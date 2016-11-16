30°
This bikie drug business was bound to fail

Rae Wilson
| 16th Nov 2016 3:40 PM

THIS drug trafficking business spanned almost the length of the Bruce Hwy.

Speed, the powder form of the drug methylamphetamine, was moving between the Sunshine Coast, Federal, Gladstone and Rockhampton.

But it was a commercial venture between bikies that was bound to fail because police had them under surveillance and officers were intercepting telephone calls.

Yandina man Allan John Field, 42, is the latest in the drug trafficking racket to face the court for his involvement, pleading guilty to trafficking methylamphetamine and amphetamine for more than five months in 2013.

When police raided the Sunshine Coast home where he lived with his wife and three children, officers found LSD in the bedroom and 12-16g of marijuana on the coffee table.

They also found $69,550 cash in a cloth bag down a recliner, $8000 cash in his wife's handbag and two envelopes containing $4300 and $3900.

Police accepted the $8000 came from his wife's mother but determined the largest amount came from drug trafficking.

Justice Roslyn Atkinson sentenced Field in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday to five years and six months in jail. He will be eligible to apply for parole on May 14, 2018, after serving 18 months behind bars.

It was not his first stint, having been sentenced to two and a half years jail in 1995 for grievous bodily harm.

Field says he is no longer a member of the Black Uhlans motorcycle gang and had been working at a motorcycle shop before being jailed.

He had allegedly teamed up with Gladstone man Stephen Lee, also a Black Uhlans member in 2013, and Rebels gang members Joshua Shane Carew and Michael William Smith.

Carew and Smith have already been sentenced for their roles and Mr Lee's barrister Steve Kissick told the court his client would plead guilty on Thursday or Friday this week to his involvement.

Justice Atkinson detailed drug exchanges that took place at the Black Uhlans clubhouse and at a Yandina service station.

But the most telling document was a tick list found at Carew's Cooroy home during a police raid.

"It was created by Carew but it appears to show that you and he were partners in the business of distributing drugs in Rockhampton, Gladstone and Federal," she said.

"The drugs were sold to a person known as Robot, who is said to be Stephen Lee, and Jas, your wife.

"You expected to profit $27,025 from the sales."

Defence barrister Colin Reid said Field was not living an extravagant life and was struggling to even pay his rent.

He said his client was a concreter by trade but hurt his shoulder in a crash and could no longer work in that industry.

Topics:  allan john field amphetamines drugs federal gladstone joshua carew methylamphetamines michael smith rockhampton stephen lee sunshine coast trafficking yandina

