This drug dealer just didn't quit

IT TOOK not one, not two, but four police searches to stop this persistent trafficker.

Steven Ben Hoek pleaded guilty in The Supreme Court of Rockhampton yesterday to one count of drug trafficking, three counts of drug possession, one count of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of two grams and two counts of possessing items used in the commission of trafficking drugs.

The court heard Hoek was searched for the first time on November 25, 2014 when he lived in a caravan park in Emerald.

Police found nine clip sealed bags with approximately one gram of cannabis in each.

Hoek was charged and released on bail.

A mere two weeks later on December 9 police located Hoek at another address and found 42 bags of cannabis with a combined total of 63 grams and a mobile phone.

Between these two searches 326 drug related messages were sent and received on Hoek's phone and in this time he supplied drugs 35 times to 15 people.

Hoek was searched again on January 8, 2015 and police found approximately $4000, mobile phones, scales, five grams of methamphetamines and 15 grams of cannabis.

During the final search on July 23, 2015 police found a total of 122 grams of cannabis, 1.3 grams of methamphetamines and additional cash.

Hoek was remanded after the search and has spent 447 days in custody.

Defence barrister Tom Polley told the court his client began using cannabis at the age of 18 and methamphetamines at the age of 17 with his use increasing after the death of his mother-in-law.

It's unclear how much money Hoek profited from his dealing, but Justice Duncan McMeekin said the persistence of the crimes was "a worrying aspect”.

Justice Duncan McMeekin sentenced Hoek to three years and three months imprisonment for the trafficking charge, suspended on November 30, 2016 with an operational period of five years and 21 months imprisonment for possession of drugs exceeding two grams with a parole date of November 30, 2016.

The remaining charges saw Hoek convicted but receive no further punishment.