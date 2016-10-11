This Mental Health Week is for us all to talk about

Tracey Watt & Geoff Williams at the Black Dog Ball, an annual event aimed to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and wellbeing across the community, and to remove the stigma associated with mental illness and depression.

THIS week is Mental Health Week and yesterday was World Mental Health Day.

It is a day, and a week, all to raise awareness of mental health globally and advocate for ongoing efforts to improve the mental health of all people.

We all know someone who has a mental health issue. We just might not know they have a mental health issue.

After all, every year, around four million Australians experience some form of mental illness.

Unfortunately it is still something people don't discuss in everyday conversation.

We should.

We should not only be talking about it but also working towards doing something to improve our early identification and intervention in response to suicide risk.

After all, there are many families out there grieving the loss of loved ones, and many were totally unaware they had depression, anxiety or any of the many forms of mental health problems.

Why? Because they didn't talk about it.

But we can. We all can. We need to let our loved ones know they can talk about anything.

We also need to look after ourselves.

Does it shock you that the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics research showed that more than 3000 Australians died by suicide in 2015 with 31 per cent of those men aged between 30 and 54.

If it doesn't, it should.

Start by talking about that.

The theme for this year's World Mental Health Day was 'Dignity in mental health: psychological and mental health first aid for all'.

That 'all' includes you.