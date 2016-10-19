31°
This Rocky store has no plans to close

19th Oct 2016 10:21 AM
Rockhampton Yogurtland store manager Chris Allen makes a yoghurt creation. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin
Rockhampton Yogurtland store manager Chris Allen makes a yoghurt creation. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

DESSERT lovers will still be able to enjoy dozens of weird and wacky frozen yogurt flavours in Rockhampton, despite the closure of some Yogurtland stores.

The only Yogurtland on the Sunshine Coast closed over the weekend, after holding prime position in the Kawana Shoppingworld food court since April 2014.

Yogurtland Rockhampton shift supervisor Natalie Bowman this morning confirmed the store wasn't leaving the city any time soon.

The popular store is located at Stockland Rockhampton and is open from 10am to 9pm Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 10pm Friday and Saturday.

