This taxi ride cost a woman $400

A TAXI fare dodger was 'too lazy' to pay her driver back.

Tamara Louise Brown, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to fare evasion.

The court heard in July Brown got a taxi back to her home with a male and there was confusion over who was going to pay the fare.

The man walked into the home to get money but never returned.

After waiting in the car for five minutes Brown told the driver she didn't have enough money for the $18.50 fare and asked if she could pay later, but they said no.

Brown then walked into her home and never paid the fare.

When questioned by police in September Brown said she intended to pay the fare back but was too lazy.

She was fined $400, ordered to pay $18.50 restitution and will have a conviction recorded.