30°
News

This taxi ride cost a woman $400

Chloe Lyons
| 1st Oct 2016 9:00 AM
Taxi
Taxi Blainey Woodham / Tweed Daily Ne

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TAXI fare dodger was 'too lazy' to pay her driver back.

Tamara Louise Brown, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to fare evasion.

The court heard in July Brown got a taxi back to her home with a male and there was confusion over who was going to pay the fare.

The man walked into the home to get money but never returned.

After waiting in the car for five minutes Brown told the driver she didn't have enough money for the $18.50 fare and asked if she could pay later, but they said no.

Brown then walked into her home and never paid the fare.

When questioned by police in September Brown said she intended to pay the fare back but was too lazy.

She was fined $400, ordered to pay $18.50 restitution and will have a conviction recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Doctor shoppers jailed for drug offences

Doctor shoppers jailed for drug offences

Two men will spend the next 16 months behind bars for a drug operation that saw them travel across the state to over 200 practitioners for prescriptions.

Rail station upgrade a 'game changer'

HISTORIC SITE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig outside the old railway station in Yeppoon which will be the focus of a redfevelopment in the CBD.

IT'S BEEN part of Yeppoon's history since the 1900's.

This taxi ride cost a woman $400

Taxi

She told the driver she couldn't afford the fare and walked away.

More rain on the horizon for Capricornia

WEATHER: Lightning srike.

Storms forecast for Capricorn early next week

Local Partners

Devoted father and fireman will be missed

Howard Driver, of Zilzie,Qld, died peacefully after a full life on August 24, 2016 at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Band inspired at recent workshop

HIGH NOTE: Capricornia Silver band .

Capricornia Silver band inspired from recent workshop.

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

FUN RUN: The Capricorn Coast Running Festival is on again this Sunday.

Check out what's on today, tomorrow and Sunday here

Latest deals and offers

Girls actors give emotional tributes to hit show

Girls actors give emotional tributes to hit show

ALLISON Williams has bid an emotional farewell to 'Girls' after filming her final scenes as Marnie Michaels.

Janet Jackson's pregnancy is 'best thing'

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson can't wait to become a mum

Jay Z signs two-year movie and TV deal

Rapper Jay Z

Rapper Jay Z has signed a television and movie deal

Nowhere to Hyde: Matt Nable is Australia's man in demand

Matt Nable stars as Detective Gary Hyde in the TV series Hyde & Seek.

NABLE returns to the small screen amidst busy film work.

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E7: Manifest review

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E6: Suckas Need Bodyguards review

Rosario Dawson and Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E5: Just To Get A Rep review

Mahershala Ali, centre, in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Quality, Luxury and Style

19 Frenchman's Lane, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $619,000

A relaxed atmosphere is what you will feel when you enter this gorgeous split level Frenchville home. With its unique quality finishing and modern styling its...

Feel Right at Home

287 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Stop looking this is definitely the one! This amazing property offers the Ultimate Lifestyle for your family. Perfectly positioned in a highly sought after...

Stop Saying One Day

311 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $285,000

This home will tick all of your boxes with a great 1,194 m2 block. It is a well presented, high set home with enclosed underneath. Perfectly located, this home...

Frenchville Living So Much to Offer for Such a Great Price!

100 Grosskopf Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 $299,000

Homes like these are very popular especially when they have a great location in Frenchville. This high set home has been partially renovated and provides a...

Stylish and Spacious Home in Frenchville!

319 Everingham Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $389,000

This home has been reduced to sell with motivated owners who have committed elsewhere. This hot property will tick all of your boxes with a great 773m2 block. It...

Superb location with fresh paint and new kitchen

209 Gillam Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $329,000

Be quick to inspect this fantastic 3 bedroom home with 4th bedroom and Rumpus under, conveniently located a short 150m stroll to Frenchville State School makes...

Great Allotment in Riverside Estate!

5 Peregrin Court, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Look no further than this 2061m2 Lifestyle allotment in Riverside Estate. A ... $210,000

Look no further than this 2061m2 Lifestyle allotment in Riverside Estate. A quiet family friendly estate surrounded by Quality Homes and is only situated minutes...

Sensational Family Home /Brilliant Location! Location!

24 Penlington Street, Allenstown 4700

House 4 2 2 $529,000

STOP LOOKING ! This sensational renovated split level, brick home, showcases superior decore and design, amazing spaciousness and ambience and brilliant...

The Key to Your Dreams in Edenbrook Estate-

15 Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Located just 10 minutes from the heart of Rockhampton this property located in Edenbrook Estate offers walking paths and beautiful park and rural views. This...

$185000! LARGE ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS + STUDY!

109 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $185000

It is spacious with 3 large bedrooms + office. . Close to Schools, Shopping Centres, University, Doctors and all amenities, • Open, spacious and airy lounge room.

Rail station upgrade a 'game changer'

HISTORIC SITE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig outside the old railway station in Yeppoon which will be the focus of a redfevelopment in the CBD.

IT'S BEEN part of Yeppoon's history since the 1900's.

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Projects hoped to revive Rockhampton real estate

There have been just over 800 house sales in Rockhampton this year

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'