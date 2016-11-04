Thousands party in Bell Park's Oktoberfest

L-R Ambah West, Alana Fishlock, Ash Stokes, Gretta Geddes and Nathan Lewis at the Emu Park Lions Club Octoberfest on Saturday.

THOUSANDS of beer-loving patrons and those just looking for a great day out flocked to Bell Park last weekend for the 32nd annual Emu Park Lions Club Oktoberfest.

Having started from humble beginnings in 1984, the coast event has grown into a must-not-miss extravaganza with Saturday's showing proving no exception.

The event, which is commonly known as the coast's 'biggest party of the year', featured traditional Bavarian folk dancing, cowbells and yodelling to raise much needed funds for those who need help in and around the Emu Park area.

A Emu Park Lions Club spokesperson said many patrons turned out in traditional dress, along with a few eccentric outfits, making for a great day and an enjoyable event.

"There seems to be more and more dressing up for the occasion which is great to see,” the spokesperson said this week.

"The day turned out to be hot and sunny, making it a good day all round.

"The Kalendar band attended for their 31st year and soon had the event jumping with traditional music and of course, the chicken dance.”

The Emu Park Lions Club wished to thank the event's volunteers, sponsors and patrons for their support in making the 2016 event such a great success.