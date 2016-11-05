Thousands post messages after Frankie's last breath

SHE'S won the hearts of thousands of people as she fought to live while battle a rare form of cancer, but little three-year-old Frankie Beresford lost the battle yesterday.

On the Facebook page her parents set up about the family's journey from when Frankie was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in February this year to her ongoing battle throughout the year.

Yesterday, the family posted that the former little Central Queensland girl took her last breathe at 11.45am on Friday.

"Francesca Nicola Beresford took her last breath at 11.45 this morning. Our girl fought so hard but she was just too tired to keep going. Frankie made it known very clearly she was tired and she peacefully passed away in her parents arms. Thank you all so much for loving our girl."

Three-year-old Francesca (Frankie) Beresford hasn't found a bone marrow match which she desprately needs

In May, The Bulletin ran a story with Frankie's mother Kate about the journey at that point.

When Frankie started having bruises that would not heal, viruses and bleeding gums, her parents knew something wasn't right.

Initially their concerns were dismissed by doctors.

Frankie continued to deteriorate and was referred to hospital. But again she was discharged and the family were no closer to finding any answers.

Eventually a diagnosis of pneumonia was settled on but when Frankie went into respiratory distress they discovered she had a rare form of acute myeloid leukaemia.

Kate said they were shocked when given the unexpected diagnosis.

Kate and her family who grew up in Rockhampton moved to Brisbane just before Frankie was diagnosed but says they have received amazing support from the Rockhampton community.

