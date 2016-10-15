Three CQ business women shone at state-wide Telstra awards

"GENDER inequality is holding us back, it is a huge road block to achieving a new generation of intelligent, empowered and confident women."

These words echoed as Queensland Police Service inspector Virginia Nelson of the Rockhampton branch accepted the Telstra Business Women's Public Sector and Academia Award last night.

Rockhampton police inspector Virginia Nelson won the Public Sector and Academia Award at the 2016 Queensland Telstra Business Women's Awards last night.Photo Contributed Contributed: Telstra

Insp Nelson was one of three Central Queensland women who shone overnight as they took out awards in three out of five categories at the Telstra Women's Business Awards 2016.

Among her peers were CQG Consulting founder Patrice Brown, who received the Women's Entrepreneur Award, and Energy Skills Queensland chief executive officer Penelope Twemlow, who received the For Purpose and Social Enterprise Award.

During her acceptance speech, Insp Nelson touched on the challenges faced by women in all lines of work, and the support she had received througout her 26-year career since she joined the force aged 18.

"Now as one of the relatively few women who currently serves as commission officer I am acutely aware of the challenges faced by women in leadership positions, not just in policing," Insp Nelson said.

"Gender inequality is holding us back, it is a huge road block to achieving a new gen of intelligent, empowered and confident women.

"I stand here as a beneficiary of some incredibly supportive mentors and role models they gave me wise counsel and guidance, they coached me and gave me friendship that directly influenced my path in policing."

Insp Nelson is the single point of contact for operational, tactical and strategic activities within her patrol group and is the only female commissioned officer in her area.

She contributes significantly to developing the capability of women in policing and growing women in leadership within the organisation.

Rockhampton-based Patrice Brown is a women of many passions; a business and commercial property owner, cattle producer, mother of three and advocate for the protection of environmental and cultural values and land rights.

She established CQG Consulting which provides practical environmental planning, precision drone services and engineering professional advice to clients throughout Australia and Southeast Asia in the tourism, mining, agriculture, development and industrial sectors.

Throughout her acceptance speech, Ms Brown journeyed her audience through a lifetime which had ultimately lead to her current success.

"Right now I am a young country girl sitting on the verandah, waiting excitingly for the mail truck to deliver our correspondence books," she said.

"I am the 12 year old heading to boarding school in the city not quite sure what to expect.

"I am the young woman pulling my jeans on to go to an interview where I was told to wear a short skirt.

"I am a woman with a hard hat working long hours, weekends, in tough conditions to prove that a woman can do a man's job.

"I am a woman who fell in love, got married and had three wonderful children.

"Right now I am a woman who studied, finished my science degree and my engineering masters while working full time and raising those three children."

Following her acceptance speech, Ms Brown said women had always had a big role to play in Central Queensland.

"If you go back to the history of the region with the Aboriginal women in the are the sort of things that they achieved were fantastic," she said following the ceremony.

"In Rockhampton, interestingly enough the majority of us small business owners are actually women, so we really are part of the business community in a big way in that region."

Energy Skills Queensland chief executive officer Penelope Twemlow received the For Purpose and Social Enterprise Award.Photo Contributed Contributed: Telstra

Penelope Twemlow, whose career started in the Australian Defence Force in projects and deployments across Australia and Southeast Asia, accepted the For Purpose and Social Enterprise Award.

Among her many roles, Penelope went on to be appointed as the chief executive officer of Energy Skills Queensland in 2015.

The independent, not-for-profit organisation provides innovative solutions to enable a skilled and safe energy industry.

In addition, she has also recently graduated from the Australian Institute of Company Directors and is currently the founder and Chair of Women in Power, a not-for-profit organisation that promotes and improves the electrical and electro-technology industry by the advancement of women within it.

Ms Twemlow used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to address mental health.

"I will fight to bring mental health out of the shadows and I will ensure that it can be spoken about," she said.

"We are not aliens we literally have an illness and we suffer it quietly.

"The best part of all of this for me is knowing that in the years to come I am able to ensure that my transformation of work, will be handed over to the generations below me."

She said women were growing in number by population and were a "force to be reckoned with".

"Look out because the women are taking over," she said.

Pixie Weyand from The Lost Collective received Young Business Woman of the Year.

Ms Joe Pollard, Telstra Business Women's Awards Ambassador, Group Executive Media, and Chief Marketing Officer, said that the Queensland winners are exceptional business women.

"The winners of the 2016 Telstra Queensland Business Women's Awards are brilliant, passionate and courageous women who are thriving in their chosen fields. Not only do they have the courage to challenge the status quo but they also demonstrate exceptional business acumen and strong leadership skills," Ms Pollard said.