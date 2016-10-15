27°
News

Three CQ business women shone at state-wide Telstra awards

Amber Hooker
| 15th Oct 2016 12:30 PM Updated: 12:31 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"GENDER inequality is holding us back, it is a huge road block to achieving a new generation of intelligent, empowered and confident women."

These words echoed as Queensland Police Service inspector Virginia Nelson of the Rockhampton branch accepted the Telstra Business Women's Public Sector and Academia Award last night.

 

Rockhampton police inspector Virginia Nelson won the Public Sector and Academia Award at the 2016 Queensland Telstra Business Women's Awards last night.Photo Contributed
Rockhampton police inspector Virginia Nelson won the Public Sector and Academia Award at the 2016 Queensland Telstra Business Women's Awards last night.Photo Contributed Contributed: Telstra

Insp Nelson was one of three Central Queensland women who shone overnight as they took out awards in three out of five categories at the Telstra Women's Business Awards 2016.

Among her peers were CQG Consulting founder Patrice Brown, who received the Women's Entrepreneur Award, and Energy Skills Queensland chief executive officer Penelope Twemlow, who received the For Purpose and Social Enterprise Award.

During her acceptance speech, Insp Nelson touched on the challenges faced by women in all lines of work, and the support she had received througout her 26-year career since she joined the force aged 18.

"Now as one of the relatively few women who currently serves as commission officer I am acutely aware of the challenges faced by women in leadership positions, not just in policing," Insp Nelson said.

"Gender inequality is holding us back, it is a huge road block to achieving a new gen of intelligent, empowered and confident women.

"I stand here as a beneficiary of some incredibly supportive mentors and role models they gave me wise counsel and guidance, they coached me and gave me friendship that directly influenced my path in policing."

Insp Nelson is the single point of contact for operational, tactical and strategic activities within her patrol group and is the only female commissioned officer in her area.

She contributes significantly to developing the capability of women in policing and growing women in leadership within the organisation.

Rockhampton-based Patrice Brown is a women of many passions; a business and commercial property owner, cattle producer, mother of three and advocate for the protection of environmental and cultural values and land rights.

She established CQG Consulting which provides practical environmental planning, precision drone services and engineering professional advice to clients throughout Australia and Southeast Asia in the tourism, mining, agriculture, development and industrial sectors.

Throughout her acceptance speech, Ms Brown journeyed her audience through a lifetime which had ultimately lead to her current success.

"Right now I am a young country girl sitting on the verandah, waiting excitingly for the mail truck to deliver our correspondence books," she said.

"I am the 12 year old heading to boarding school in the city not quite sure what to expect.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I am the young woman pulling my jeans on to go to an interview where I was told to wear a short skirt.

"I am a woman with a hard hat working long hours, weekends, in tough conditions to prove that a woman can do a man's job.

"I am a woman who fell in love, got married and had three wonderful children.

"Right now I am a woman who studied, finished my science degree and my engineering masters while working full time and raising those three children."

Following her acceptance speech, Ms Brown said women had always had a big role to play in Central Queensland.

"If you go back to the history of the region with the Aboriginal women in the are the sort of things that they achieved were fantastic," she said following the ceremony.

"In Rockhampton, interestingly enough the majority of us small business owners are actually women, so we really are part of the business community in a big way in that region."

 

Energy Skills Queensland chief executive officer Penelope Twemlow received the For Purpose and Social Enterprise Award.Photo Contributed
Energy Skills Queensland chief executive officer Penelope Twemlow received the For Purpose and Social Enterprise Award.Photo Contributed Contributed: Telstra

Penelope Twemlow, whose career started in the Australian Defence Force in projects and deployments across Australia and Southeast Asia, accepted the For Purpose and Social Enterprise Award.

Among her many roles, Penelope went on to be appointed as the chief executive officer of Energy Skills Queensland in 2015.

The independent, not-for-profit organisation provides innovative solutions to enable a skilled and safe energy industry.

In addition, she has also recently graduated from the Australian Institute of Company Directors and is currently the founder and Chair of Women in Power, a not-for-profit organisation that promotes and improves the electrical and electro-technology industry by the advancement of women within it.

Ms Twemlow used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to address mental health.

"I will fight to bring mental health out of the shadows and I will ensure that it can be spoken about," she said.

"We are not aliens we literally have an illness and we suffer it quietly.

"The best part of all of this for me is knowing that in the years to come I am able to ensure that my transformation of work, will be handed over to the generations below me."

She said women were growing in number by population and were a "force to be reckoned with".

"Look out because the women are taking over," she said.

Pixie Weyand from The Lost Collective received Young Business Woman of the Year.

Ms Joe Pollard, Telstra Business Women's Awards Ambassador, Group Executive Media, and Chief Marketing Officer, said that the Queensland winners are exceptional business women.

"The winners of the 2016 Telstra Queensland Business Women's Awards are brilliant, passionate and courageous women who are thriving in their chosen fields. Not only do they have the courage to challenge the status quo but they also demonstrate exceptional business acumen and strong leadership skills," Ms Pollard said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  business patrice brown penelope twemlow telstra women's business awards virginia nelson

Three CQ business women shone at state-wide Telstra awards

Three CQ business women shone at state-wide Telstra awards

'Gender inequality is holding us back, it is a huge road block to achieving a new generation of intelligent, empowered and confident women'

'Stab happy' dealer jailed

Cimmerone Jade Matheson pleaded guilty in The Supreme Court of Rockhampton to drug trafficking and drug possession.

13 days trafficking drugs, 196 behind bars.

Teething tablets linked to deaths available in Australia

"Stop using these products and dispose of any in your possession".

Quay St set to partially re-open this month

Work being done on Riverbank development. Quay St, Rockhampton.

Riverbank project progress update

Local Partners

Grab the girls for a fun night in

CANCER Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said the launch would officially mark the start of the Girls' Night In campaign in Central Queensland.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Rachael hosts breast night in for cancer awareness

Pink women cut-outs adorn the lawn in the Ipswich Mall to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of breast screening. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times IPS141011DOLL14G

Gracemere girl hosts girls night in to raise cancer awareness.

My Country exhibition opens at gallery

Sculptures featured in the My Country exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Indigenous artists works on display in new exhibition

Fund there to help riders through toughest times

Preacher and Mick Schinkel from the Central Queensland Motorcycle Riders Trust with Leanne Smithwick, whose family have been helped by the trust with a painting which is being auctioned to raise money for the trust.

A Ride for Lost Mates will raise money this weekend

Jackass cast visit down under with Filthy Seppo

STUNT MAN: Four Jackass cast members will be coming to a number of places in Queensland next month.

WE'VE seen them on our screens.

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

Miranda Kerr's security "stabbed in eye", shoots intruder

Security guard confronted intruder after they had jumped the fence

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

An idea will give birth to painting; Ken Done paints what he feels

Australian artist Ken Done at Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Iconic Aussie artist says Rockhampton is very impressive

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Down By The River

8 Larcombe Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 $389,000

This fully renovated home has peaceful and tranquil views across Parkland to the barrage and river. If that's not enough there is a large rear deck to kick back...

Renovated and Ready for You

142 Guymer Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $309,000

From the moment you step inside you will be impressed! This three bedroom offers a freshly painted interior, gorgeous polished hardwood floors and brand new...

Fantastic Lowset Brick Unit In Heart Of Norman Gardens -$190,000

1/2 Chalmers Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $190,000

What a brilliant low maintenance Brick Unit, right in the heart of Norman Gardens-perfect for the 1st Home Buyer, Retirees,Investors,Singles or Couples, close to...

2 BEAUTIFUL LEVELS OF FAMILY SPACE. $298,000 negotiable.

264 Georgeson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 1 $298,000

This beautiful spacious home is a rare find. Located in a very quiet area with lovely, quiet and friendly neighbours 2 Separate Levels of living, each with their...

Fantastic Buying at $235,000

35 Cowap Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

This highset chamferboard home is within walking distance to Stockland's Shopping Centre and sits on a huge 809m fully fenced allotment at the end of a...

MOTIVATED SELLER! READY TO SELL! $390,000

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $390,000

Great for the professional. New and maintenance free. Adjacent to the Central Queensland University, Close to Reputable Schools, Major Shopping Centres and Medical...

Private Haven close to Town

12 Plahn Drive, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 $470,000

You will fall in love with this perfectly positioned family home, situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the prestigious Keppel Bay Estate, only minutes from town...

Upstairs and downstairs living perfect DIY

114 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $259,000 Neg

This solid double storey home located in sought after area of Frenchville has plenty to offer and could be just what you are looking for. If your searching for...

PRIME KAWANA LOCATION!

15 Kilkenny Court, Kawana 4701

Residential Land Nestled in Panorama Heights this 1125m2 block is a FANTASTIC opportunity for ... $149,000

Nestled in Panorama Heights this 1125m2 block is a FANTASTIC opportunity for those wishing to create their dream home TODAY, only minutes away from Bunnings...

1054m2 BLOCK WITH VIEW!

13 Kilkenny Court, Kawana 4701

Residential Land Across the highway from the University. Nestled in Panorama Heights, only MINUTES ... $149,000

Across the highway from the University. Nestled in Panorama Heights, only MINUTES away from Bunnings, Masters Hardware & local shops along with Heights College...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction