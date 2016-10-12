Three exhibitions, 60 pieces of artwork at three locations

A SPRING extravaganza of art will be hosted at Stockland Rockhampton, the Walter Reid Cultural Centre and the Kern Arcade Rockhampton from tomorrow until November 6.

Three back to back exhibitions, 'Spring into Art' will include more than 60 sculptures, mosaics, paintings, pastel and charcoal drawings and prints, accompanied by free drop-in art workshops for the public on Saturday and Sunday.

Paintings in the exhibition celebrate the CQ lifestyle and the colour and beauty of spring and the land, including kids playing on Great Keppel Island, boating on the Fitzroy River and Keppel Bay, spring flowers and gardens, reflections on billabongs, pelicans flying over land and other birds and animals of the region.

Popular artists like Carmen Beezley Drake, Patricia Dunn, Kerry Jackson, Gail Meyer, Ainslie McMahon, Sue Smith, Veronika Zeil and many others including CQUniversity students, alumni and staff will be showing all new work.

Central Queensland Contemporary Artists president Carmen Beezley Drake said the group aimed to engage a new audience for art by showing their biggest ever exhibition in shopping centres.

This will be complemented with an exhibition in a conventional gallery space.

"By bringing a big and bright art extravaganza to shopping centres, we want to encourage people who are not regular gallery goers to get enthusiastic about art," Ms Beezley Drake said.

"We hope shoppers will like what they see and be encouraged to also visit the Walter Reid Cultural Centre to see more artworks."