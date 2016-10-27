Three of Rocky's five worst roads earmarked for upgrades

The Bulletin asked the State Government what plans were in place to address road safety due to the crash statistics on the five worst roads, which are the busiest roads in the region particularly during peak hour.

IT'S good news for Rockhampton's worst roads with plans in place to address safety issues.

RACQ yesterday released the most dangerous crash zones based on RACQ Insurance claims over the last three years.

The five roads were Yaamba Rd, Fitzroy St, Bolsover St, Musgrave St and the Bruce Highway at Fairy Bower.

Meanwhile, a Lily Pily local highlighted to The Bulletin how bad Nine Mile Road was after a ute lost control on Tuesday night and ended up upside-down partially submerged in Lion Creek.

The local said there was a big dip in the road just up from where the ute had landed.

He said it would not be hard for a vehicle to become airborne if it hit that dip fast.

A Rockhampton Regional Council spokesperson said flood damage repairs are scheduled for the Ridgelands Road end of Nine Mile Road.

"Contractors have been awarded work and should complete it in next few months."

The Bulletin asked the State Government what plans were in place to address road safety due to the crash statistics on the five worst roads, which are the busiest roads in the region particularly during peak hour.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said speed limits are carefully considered and it's important motorists don't exceed posted speed limits, as driving even a couple of kilometres over the limit can have devastating consequences.

"We all have a role to play in making our roads safer - from policy makers, engineers and the vehicle industry, to businesses, schools, parents, and, most importantly, road users," he said.

"Road safety is everyone's issue and everyone's responsibility."

Mr Byrne said the most important safety message is to avoid the Fatal Five - distraction and inattention, speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear seatbelts, and fatigue - which are the most common killers on Queensland's roads.

He outlined the plans for three of the five worst roads:

Yaamba Road, Parkhurst

The Australian and Queensland Government have announced the jointly funded $121 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade to duplicate (to four lanes) the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road and Ramsey Creek.

We are progressing pre-construction activities, which will include detailed design, consultation and source relocations ahead of construction.

We're looking at every opportunity to accelerate this stage of the project, with construction expected to start as early as 2018.

Bruce Highway, Fairy Bower

The $170 million Yeppen South project, which provided a duplicated Bruce Highway and high-level floodplain crossing on the southern approach to Rockhampton, was opened to traffic in late 2015.

The Burnett Highway intersection with the Bruce Highway was upgraded as part of the works, in addition to the nearby Edith and Egan street intersections, which now include protected turn lanes, separating turning vehicles from highway traffic.

Musgrave Street, Berserker

Work on two of Rockhampton's busiest intersections began this month.

The $10 million upgrades on Moores Creek Road and Yaamba Road intersection, and Queen Elizabeth Drive and Lakes Creek Road intersection, were announced in the $500 million State Infrastructure Plan.

The Queensland Government funded project has been accelerated by Transport and Main Roads, with work expected to be complete by the end of the year and open to traffic early next year.

At the Moores Creek Road and Yaamba Road intersection, improvements will include extending turn lanes on Moores Creek Road (Bruce Highway), relocating traffic signals, upgrade to intersection lighting and resurfacing the intersection.

At the Queen Elizabeth Drive and Lakes Creek Road intersection, works will involve extending turn lanes, removing concrete islands, upgrading intersection lighting and relocating traffic signals.

The intersection will also be resurfaced.

The works are part of stage one road train access in Rockhampton.

In addition to these works, $20 million of Federal Government funding to build stage two of road train access was announced this week as part of the Northern Australia Beef Roads Program.