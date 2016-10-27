31°
News

Three of Rocky's five worst roads earmarked for upgrades

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 27th Oct 2016 12:18 PM
The Bulletin asked the State Government what plans were in place to address road safety due to the crash statistics on the five worst roads, which are the busiest roads in the region particularly during peak hour.
The Bulletin asked the State Government what plans were in place to address road safety due to the crash statistics on the five worst roads, which are the busiest roads in the region particularly during peak hour. Chris Ison ROK060916ccrash1

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S good news for Rockhampton's worst roads with plans in place to address safety issues.

RACQ yesterday released the most dangerous crash zones based on RACQ Insurance claims over the last three years.

The five roads were Yaamba Rd, Fitzroy St, Bolsover St, Musgrave St and the Bruce Highway at Fairy Bower.

Meanwhile, a Lily Pily local highlighted to The Bulletin how bad Nine Mile Road was after a ute lost control on Tuesday night and ended up upside-down partially submerged in Lion Creek.

The local said there was a big dip in the road just up from where the ute had landed.

He said it would not be hard for a vehicle to become airborne if it hit that dip fast.

A Rockhampton Regional Council spokesperson said flood damage repairs are scheduled for the Ridgelands Road end of Nine Mile Road.

"Contractors have been awarded work and should complete it in next few months."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Bulletin asked the State Government what plans were in place to address road safety due to the crash statistics on the five worst roads, which are the busiest roads in the region particularly during peak hour.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said speed limits are carefully considered and it's important motorists don't exceed posted speed limits, as driving even a couple of kilometres over the limit can have devastating consequences.

"We all have a role to play in making our roads safer - from policy makers, engineers and the vehicle industry, to businesses, schools, parents, and, most importantly, road users," he said.

"Road safety is everyone's issue and everyone's responsibility."

Mr Byrne said the most important safety message is to avoid the Fatal Five - distraction and inattention, speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear seatbelts, and fatigue - which are the most common killers on Queensland's roads.

He outlined the plans for three of the five worst roads:

Yaamba Road, Parkhurst

The Australian and Queensland Government have announced the jointly funded $121 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade to duplicate (to four lanes) the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road and Ramsey Creek.

We are progressing pre-construction activities, which will include detailed design, consultation and source relocations ahead of construction.

We're looking at every opportunity to accelerate this stage of the project, with construction expected to start as early as 2018.

Bruce Highway, Fairy Bower

The $170 million Yeppen South project, which provided a duplicated Bruce Highway and high-level floodplain crossing on the southern approach to Rockhampton, was opened to traffic in late 2015.

The Burnett Highway intersection with the Bruce Highway was upgraded as part of the works, in addition to the nearby Edith and Egan street intersections, which now include protected turn lanes, separating turning vehicles from highway traffic.　

Musgrave Street, Berserker

Work on two of Rockhampton's busiest intersections began this month.

The $10 million upgrades on Moores Creek Road and Yaamba Road intersection, and Queen Elizabeth Drive and Lakes Creek Road intersection, were announced in the $500 million State Infrastructure Plan.

The Queensland Government funded project has been accelerated by Transport and Main Roads, with work expected to be complete by the end of the year and open to traffic early next year.

At the Moores Creek Road and Yaamba Road intersection, improvements will include extending turn lanes on Moores Creek Road (Bruce Highway), relocating traffic signals, upgrade to intersection lighting and resurfacing the intersection.

At the Queen Elizabeth Drive and Lakes Creek Road intersection, works will involve extending turn lanes, removing concrete islands, upgrading intersection lighting and relocating traffic signals.　

The intersection will also be resurfaced.

The works are part of stage one road train access in Rockhampton.

In addition to these works, $20 million of Federal Government funding to build stage two of road train access was announced this week as part of the Northern Australia Beef Roads Program.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill byrne blackspots bruce highway musgrave st nine mile road racq roads

WATCH: PM in Rocky talks Fair Go for Regions and dams

WATCH: PM in Rocky talks Fair Go for Regions and dams

Mr Turnbull was put on the spot about what he would do for regional Queenslanders after the Morning Bulletin demanded a Fair Go for its readers.

Rescue chopper on their way to rollover at Rolleston

RACQ Helicopter Rescue are on their way to a property SW of Rolleston.

Rescue chopper are on their way to a rollover at Rolleston.

Zilzie man in court for serious drug offences

court

Serious charges for 23-year-old Zilzie man

Mayor apologises to PM 'on behalf of our community'

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow did not appreciate the image chosen to run with the editorial.

Mayor apologises to PM on Rockhampton radio

Local Partners

Thefts from cars decreases dramatically in a week

"We are seeing short-term indications that the community are being more security aware"

Historical tour revs up MG members

REVVED UP: MG Car Club members of Capricornia visit Cockscomb Veterans Retreat.

MG car club members enjoy a two day tour though the region.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

LISTEN: Headbangers Halloween Hellfest lineup for Rocky gig

LEGENDARY: Odysseus Reborn hail from Bundaberg and will play the Headbangers Halloween Hellfest on October 29.

Four bands on the bill for metal core music gig this Friday night

Program announced for weekend's film festival

Lead character Frankie in one of the Capricorn Film Festival's short films, Slingshot, to screen this weekend.

Over 20 short films by CQ filmmakers to screen this weekend

Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

TOM Cruise believes his success is down to Scientology because his whole life improved after he joined the organisation.

ADFAS lecture on UK's greatest gardener

FINE ART: Lancelot "Capability" Brown.

Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society welcomes lecturer

High School sell-out evening

MEANINGFUL CREATIONS: Rockhampton State High Schools will perform their first Drama and Dance Showcase tonight, after it sold out in just eight days.

High School drama and dance showcase a sell-out event

Females are funnier in play

Rockhampton Little Theatre's cast rehearse for their production, Female of the Species.

Rockhampton Little Theatre's latest performance

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's wartime drama opens in cinemas next week.

Women unite for families

INSPIRING: The Engaging Women fundraising event at Rosslyn Bay Resort and Beaches Bistro on November 13 will feature a screening of popular film, Dream, Girl - a documentary showcasing the stories of inspiring and ambitious female entrepreneurs.

Documentary empowers women and helps raise funds.

ABBA to reunite for virtual live experience

ABBA

ABBA have confirmed they are to reunite - in virtual reality form

Perfect For The Whole Family!

21 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $309,000

Welcome home, this beautifully presented family home is centrally located and will surely impress all buyers. The features are endless! 3 spacious bedrooms...

Superb location with fresh paint and new kitchen

209 Gillam Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $329,000

Be quick to inspect this fantastic 3 bedroom home with 4th bedroom and Rumpus under, conveniently located a short 150m stroll to Frenchville State School makes...

3 Bedroom Plus Office and Sparkling Pool

28 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $359,000

If you have been looking for a home for all of the family to enjoy close to major shopping, private and public schools and Rockhampton's air-port this home is a...

4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, under $350,000

12 Athlone Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 1 $349,000

This low maintenance brick and tile home is well priced and situated in a quiet cul-de-sac of quality homes in popular Norman Gardens. There is plenty of space for...

Value Acre Block in Tanby Heights! Be Quick!

16 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage ... Offers Over...

Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage estates on the Capricorn Coast. This unique, fully serviced community is ideally located between...

Your Seaside Haven awaits in Old Zilzie

1 Doveshell Crescent, Zilzie 4710

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

Living is made easy in this unique stunning architecturally designed home with beautiful established low-maintenance gardens. The floor plan encompasses three...

$115,000 NEGOTIABLE. GREAT BUY! BUILDING AND PEST AVAILABLE TO LOOK AT!

187 West Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 1 $115,000

- Breezy front veranda with security windows and a security door - Lounge room with timber tongue and groove walls, high ceilings, fans, air-conditioning and...

Do You Need A Large Family Home?

385 French Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located in the Frenchville School catchment area is this large family home with internal stairs to a bedroom, 2nd bathroom, rumpus room with seamless flooring and...

Splendid Family Home in Tranquil Frenchville Position!

211 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $465,000

Say hello to your new address with this value packed property that boasts a spacious, low maintenance brick home, sparkling inground pool and much more! It's all...

Distinctly Different A Class of its Own

10 Boisy Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 Auction

Sitting in an elevated position this picturesque federation style home exudes warmth and ambience. With beautiful original features this home will delight any...

Coast biggest rental drop in Qld

Vacancy rates for the September quarter.

Vacancy rates on Coast a promising sign

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Low rent helps teen get ahead

Yeppoon Real Estate principal and owner Esme Coren at one of their rental properties in Yeppoon.

Low rent great for tenant, not for owner

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available