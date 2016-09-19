Three rain records broken in outback central Queensland

THREE historical rain records have been broken over the weekend in central west Queensland, with more rain on the way.

Two records were broken in Winton and one in Longreach after heavy rain in the outback towns on Friday and Sunday.

And with 11 days left in the month, Barcaldine is on it's way to breaking a rain record as well.

Winton had it's highest rainfall for the month yesterday, receiving 42mm in 24 hours, which also broke the town's highest daily record rainfall for September. The previous record was 25.4mm, set on September 3, 2008.

Longreach received 27.8mm yesterday and 30mm on Friday. The town's monthly total up until today is 103mm, which has broken the former September monthly rain total record of 70mm, again set in 2008.

Barcaldine has received 115mm so far this month, including 52.6mm yesterday, but has not yet broken any rain records. The highest daily rainfall for Barcaldine in September was 97.8mm on September 16, 1903 and the highest monthly rain total was 152.6mm, set in 2010.

The forecast for today, tomorrow and Wednesday for Longreach, Winton and Barcaldine shows more rain.

The forecast for today includes a good chance of showers this afternoon, while the forecast for tomorrow includes a very high chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

There is also a high chance of rain on Wednesday.