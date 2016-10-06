Time to celebrate an important role

IT'S more than just looking after animals.

For these zookeepers, their job is also a way of life.

Rockhampton zookeepers on Tuesday took a few minutes to enjoy the pleasures of their job and celebrate International Zookeepers Day.

Zookeeper Yvette Fenning said she came into the profession after years spent volunteering.

She said although the role had always been her dream, she took up a different career path after some convincing from well meaning parents.

Rockhampton zookeepers celebrated International Zookeeper Day with this cake. Contributed

Yvette has worked at the zoo for seven years and said there wasn't a day she didn't look forward to coming to work.

"It's not just about loving animals, it's a heck of a lot more than that,” she said.

"It's a staunch commitment to environmentalism and animal compassion issues.”