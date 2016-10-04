Time to lather on the sunscreen in Rocky and Cap Coast

SCORCHER: Lather on the sunscreen if you are stepping outside this week, with temps sitting around 30 degree mark.

DESPITE some showers yesterday, Rockhampton to should experience clear skies today with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting just a 5% chance of rain.

The sun will be out with cloud clearing, and south-westerly winds of 15 to 20km/h becoming light before dawn.

Temperatures are expected to reach a minimum of 18 degrees and maximum of 28.

The fine weather is expected to continue throughout the week and into the weekend, with temperatures peaking at 34 degrees on Sunday.

Winds are forecast to remain a consisten 15 to 20km/h from today through to Friday, and light winds are expected across the weekend.

On the Capricorn Coast daytime temperatures are expected to reach around 30 degrees today with just a 10% chance of rain.

Overnight temperatures are forecast between 12 and 18 degrees before another hot one tomorrow with daytime temperatures up to 32 degrees.

Thursday and Friday are forecast to be just as hot with temperatures reaching about 30 degrees, and overnight temps between 12 and 16 degrees.

A zero per cent chance of rain is expected from tomorrow through to the weekend.