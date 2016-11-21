30°
News

Tips on gifts for the tech obsessed

Maddelin McCosker | 21st Nov 2016 6:00 AM
TUNE IN: JB Hi-Fi sales coordinator Brandon Harvey with a drone, which is expected to be a hot item this Christmas.
TUNE IN: JB Hi-Fi sales coordinator Brandon Harvey with a drone, which is expected to be a hot item this Christmas. Chris Ison ROK181116ctechgifts1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH Christmas just over a month away, the last-minute rush for presents is revving up in shopping centres all over the country.

But here at The Morning Bulletin, we want to take care of our readers, and for those of you who may be in a jam and haven't got any ideas on what to buy for a particular person, we have got you covered.

We talked to Brandon Harvey, sales co-ordinator at JB Hi-Fi to uncover the top five gift ideas coming into Christmas.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Polaroid Camera

These cameras are a hot item all year round, but are a great idea for a Christmas gift, saying "they're very retro, and have been very popular. They are great to get that instant photo". The mini Polaroid, which starts at $99, comes in a variety of different colours and after running out of photo sheets because you took so many photos of your #delicious Christmas lunch, you can purchase refill sheets for $15 per 10 sheets.

Fitbit Charge2

For all the fitness fanatics out there, the Fitbit Charge2 is the perfect gift to help you keep on top of your New Year resolutions for 2017, with the watch monitoring your heart rate, steps and calories burned. "This item is the most popular one at the moment, especially coming up to Christmas..." he said. The Fitbit Charge2 is pretty good for your bank account, and will only set you back $248.

Nutri Ninja blenders

Fitness is a very "on trend" at the moment, so if that's what you're into than there is something in the Nutri Ninja range for you. "Keeping up with the fitness theme, the Nutri Ninja range are very popular at the moment and prices range anywhere from $44 for your basic model, all the way up to $299 for you top level models," Brandon said.

Drones

When someone says drone, if you automatically think of that machine they sent in to look at the Titanic in the movie, you are not alone.

But since the peak of cinematic history, apparently drones have gotten way cooler and can now fly, film stuff on your Go-Pro and even follow you around. Brandon says drones are the biggest selling item at the moment and sales have only been getting better in the lead up to Christmas. If you want to be as cool as that guy in Titanic, you can purchase drones in JB Hi-Fi with prices ranging from $99 to $2199.

Virtual Reality headsets

Another item pegged as being the hottest item of the year is the Virtual Reality headsets, which can either come as an attachment for your smart phone or can be bought separately as a part of a PlayStation. "The VR headsets are a really cool item at the moment, and the PlayStation VR is fully immersive, which is really cool" said Brandon.

For the tech lover in your life, here are the top three items for Christmas.

Samsung A6 tablet

This new tablet is, according to Brandon, a very popular tablet as it is set in a wider screen, which means less strain for your eyes when you binge watch Stranger Things on Netflix.

The Samsung A6 10.1 inch Tablet will cost you $499, and probably your whole weekend once you start watching the latest series.

Google Chromecast

Another gadget to help you stream your favourite shows, the Google Chromecast can be attached to your TV if you don't have a Smart TV (which apparently is a thing!)

"The Chromecast is perfect way to access your favourite streaming services," Brandon said.

Hard drives

According to Brandon, hard drives are always are great go-to if you're stumped on what to buy someone. "They are a great gift idea, especially to store music and photos..." he said. For a 1terabyte hard drive you're looking at a cost of $99.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Fire investigators attend family home destroyed by blaze

Fire investigators attend family home destroyed by blaze

UPDATE 6.30AM: FIRE investigators will attend the scene this morning to establish a cause of the blaze that tragically destroyed the Church St home.

Dog attack robs Julie of 18-month old Marley

Julie Armstrong with her miniature pony Bandit who was attacked by dogs on Thursday.

'I think I am still in a state of shock'

Motorbike workshop revs up business

PEDDLING PEDALS: Ian Hill shows off his prized red at the Old Bikes at The Workshop event.

IAN Hill bought his first motorbike at just 16 years old.

LETTER: Median wage not enough for families

HOUSEHOLD BILLS: Before 2013 families were helped to cope with low wages by government benefits, such as family tax benefit 'B' however in 2016

Everyday family feeling they are doing something wrong

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

How to catch criminals with no leads

DETECTIVE WORK: Assistant Commissioner Alistair Dawson (right) and Superintendent Ron Van Saane (far left) with Detective Senior Constable Chris Griffin and Detective Senior Constable Adam Baillie at the awards ceremony on Wednesday.

Cops solve mystery crime

48 ACROSS THE REGION

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Catherine Carson, Elise Safstrom and Hope Storrie at the CBD Christmas Fair which is on tonight.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

72 ACROSS THE REGION

DON'T MISS: The Dust of Uruzgan will see Fred Smith perform at Yeppoon Town Hall on Sunday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Beef Australia 2018 gets a boost

Images of Beef Australia 2015. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Beef Australian chairman has welcomed the increased funding

Christmas lights up East St

Christmas lights up East St

THOUSANDS of people filled the Rockhampton CBD at the annual Christmas Fair on Saturday night to celebrate the beginning of Christmas.

Bluff Cup punters go troppo for big prize money

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

Lady Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

An exciting new home at prestigious Forest Park!!

Lot 26 Foxglove Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Built by a local builder with more than 15 year's experience this property will be nothing but the best. Perfect location, fantastic lifestyle, side access...

Brilliant 2 Bedroom Brick Unit - Close To Shopping Centres - Only $179,000

1/110 High Street, Berserker 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

Be very quick to snap up this fantastic 2 bedroom Brick Unit within walking distance to the Northside Plaza, Stockland, Frenchville Sports Clubs and Schools. This...

Stunning Colonial Style Offices with Highway Exposure

18 Albert Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial Fronting Albert Street, part of the Bruce Highway, heading North to Mackay ... $495,000 or For...

Fronting Albert Street, part of the Bruce Highway, heading North to Mackay is this beautifully renovated, upstairs and down, classic Colonial that has been...

Great living or investment opportunity!

2 / 8 Plum Tree Close, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Looking to downsize or wanting to expand your portfolio? Look no further! With tenants already in place in the front unit you could live in one and enjoy the...

Walking Distance to Glenmore and University

363 Farm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $330,000

This lowset solid block rendered home has 4 bedrooms with built-ins and ensuite to the main bedroom. The large tiled open plan lounge and dining room is...

Potential 4th &amp; 5th Bedroom + Sea View!

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

Need a Bigger Home?

359 Lawrence Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $359,000

If your looking for a big family home in a quiet location then this one's for you. Surrounded by quality homes in popular Frenchville in an elevated position with...

Sure to tick all the boxes!

22 Lexington Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

Scheduled for Auction at the top of Lexington Dr is this large 1,009m2 (approx) allotment with a 2-bay shed already in place and boasting ocean views from the rear...

Lammermoor property scheduled for Auction!

6 Acacia Grove, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated on a large 1,162m2 allotment (approx) and set back off the street offering privacy you will be impressed with the value this property...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Living Areas/Shed/ 1 Acre- $499,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

FIRST LOOK: Artist impressions released for CBD apartments

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow has today handed down the 2016/17 draft budget . Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Seven storey inner-city apartments plans progressing

Five Rocky CBD sites ready for development

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

The Rocky sites with lots of potential

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!