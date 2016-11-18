Tis the season to light up the night

TIS THE SEASON: Isaacs annual Christmas lights competition is now open for entries. Pictured, previous Best Residential winner, Moranbah.

ISAAC Regional Council is calling for Christmas enthusiasts who wish to spread Christmas cheer to enter Isaac's annual Christmas Lights' Competition.

Acting Mayor Geoff Bethel said nominations are now open for this wonderful tradition.

"It's one of the best family experiences at Christmas, travelling the streets and seeing the twinkling lights."

"Each year we are amazed at the efforts our residents and businesses go to to spread the joy of Christmas before Santa arrives on his sleigh."

"Residents can nominate their incredible festive displays in Nebo, Clermont, Middlemount, Moranbah, Dysart, Glenden and St Lawrence to Ilbilbie," he said.

Community Groups and Isaac Regional Council representatives will judge entries as early as November 29.

All competition details and entry forms are available at www.isaac.qld.gov.au/christmas-lights-competition.

Council has partnered with Capella Tieri Middlemount Community Support Network Inc (CTM Links), Moranbah District Support Services (MDSS), Glenden Community Group, Dysart Community Support Group (DCSG) and the Carmila Christmas Tree Committee to host the 2016 Isaac Christmas Lights' Competition.

Isaac Christmas Lights Competition

Nebo - Best Residential/business - Entries close November 28 - Judging November 29 - December 1

Clermont - Best Residential, Best Business - Entries close December 7 - Judging December 8

Middlemount - Best Residential, Best Business, People's Choice - Entries Close December 2 - Judging December 6

Moranbah - Best Residential, Best Business - Entries Close December 12 - Judging December 14

Dysart - Best Residential, Best Business - Entries close December 2 - Judging December 6 - 8

Glenden - Best Residential - Entries Close December 2 - Judging December 6 - 9

Isaac Coast from Ilbilbie to St Lawrence - Best Residential - Entries close December 7 - Judging December 8.