TODAY7PM: Aaron Hamilton in the corner bar of the Giddy Goat

JAM SESSION: The band Full Tilt will play at Tannum Sands Hotel on Saturday night.

TODAY

7PM: Aaron Hamilton in the corner bar of the Giddy Goat.

8.30PM: Kazbah Karaoke at Rocky Glen Hotel.

TOMORROW

6PM: James Gordon, Berserker Tavern.

6PM: The Ferryman on The Terrace Stockland.

7PM: Kalam corner bar at the Giddy Goat.

7.30PM: It's A Girl at the Glenmore Tavern.

7.30PM: Adrian Brown at the Albert Hotel Monto.

7.30PM: Tim McMullen at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7.30PM: Karaoke till late at the Central Hotel, Lakes Creek.

8PM: Tucky at the Biloela Anzac Club.

8PM: Smiles at the Young Australian Hotel.

8.30PM: TJ Hollis at the Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45PM: Velocity at the Tannum Sands Hotel.

9PM: 2Heads at The Strand Hotel.

9PM: Dj pickles at the Giddy Goat.

SATURDAY

3PM: Karaoke and bikini girl at the Central Hotel, Lakes Creek.

5.30PM: Narelle Schirmer at the Frenchville Sports Club.

6PM: Judah Kelly - Everton Park Hotel.

7.30PM: Aarron Symonds at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

8.45PM: Full Tilt at the Tannum Sands Hotel.

9PM: Wood N Steel at The Strand Hotel.

9PM: Kalam in the corner bar at the Giddy Goat.

SUNDAY

1PM: Two Cheap at the Tannum Sands Hotel.

3PM: Karaoke and free barbecue at the Central Hotel, Lakes Creek.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

OCTOBER

13: Up close with Ken Done: Dinner with Ken Don at the Rockhampton Art Gallery from 6pm to 8pm. Cost is $120. Phone 49274111. It is not very often that you get the chance to sit and eat with Australian art royalty. Ken Done has become a household name with many tea towels and placemats making his artworks the topic of dinner conversation. Now you can sit and have dinner with the artist in an intimate dinner being held at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

15: The 2016 Rockhampton Grammar School Music Festival at the Pilbeam Theatre from 6.30pm. Cost: Adult $20, Pensioners $12, Youth (12 to 18 years) $12, Child (5 to 12) $12, Family (2A+2C) $55.

Phone: 49274111. The Rockhampton Grammar School Music Festival is on again with many exceptional performances by primary and secondary school students. Some of the highlights of this year's festival include musical vocal items from the senior choir, chamber choir and the primary choirs, the memorable signing choirs, primary jazz ensemble, small jazz ensemble, stage band, big band, symphonic band, concert bands, string orchestra, middle school strings, orchestra, primary rock band and an assortment of talented student soloists.

17: Morning Melodies with Danny Elliott at the Pilbeam Theatre at 11am. Cost: Adult $19, Pensioner $17, Group 10 or more Adults $17.50. Phone: Dial'n'Charge 4927 4111. One of the world's most versatile entertainers, Danny Elliott, performs at October's Morning Melodies. Multi-instrumentalist Danny plays more than 12 instruments as well as singing and even tap dancing. Danny has performed as support for big names of the entertainment industry including Shirley Bassey, The Supremes, the Ten Tenors and more. Morning Melodies concert-goers will love his show in which he performs with internationally acclaimed vocalist Sharna Le-Grand. Morning Melodies is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council and Bolsover Radiology. A free morning tea, supplied by Brumby's Allenstown, is available before the show.