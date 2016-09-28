TODAY'S SEED IS: Carrot Carnival Mix

Bunch of carrots in hand with soft background. Fresh harvested carrots from the garden. Just picked fresh organic carrot. Harvest. Collecting harvest in autumn: carrot in hands of female worker

BOILED, roasted or raw, the carrot is a household favourite.

With today's paper, we're giving away a free packet of Carrot Carnival Mix seeds so we thought we'd share a recipe to get your tastebuds excited for when the carrots are ready to eat.

Caramelised Carrots

INGREDIENTS

1/2 kg mixed carrots, cut lengthways into four

30g butter, diced

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

Freshly ground salt and black pepper

METHOD

Steam carrots until they're just tender. Drain well.

Heat a frying pan to medium/high heat.

Add carrots and butter to the pan and when they start to turn golden add the brown sugar, salt and pepper.

Cook for about three to five minutes or until sugar has caramelised.

To ensure best experience, serve hot.