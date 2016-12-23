Todd caps off superb weekend

CRICKET: With his top order crumbling before him, Gracemere Bulls batsman Todd Harmsworth was forced to rescue his side twice at the weekend.

Coming in at number six, Harmsworth made an unbeaten 81 against Cap Coast Parkana. A day later, scored a match winning 77* against Frenchville in the Cap Challenge final.

Yet it is a role he would rather not play.

"I have had to do it more often than not and I'd prefer to come in when the ball is older and not doing that much,” he said.

"It is always nice to come in when the top order has seen off the new ball.”

Harmsworth tried to play down his purple patch of form, but said the Cap Challenge win was the best of his cricket career.

"Both innings on the weekend I had to be pretty controlled and consolidate. The Yeppoon wicket was doing a bit more and they were bowling well,” he surmised.

"And then the Cap Challenge we were in real trouble. I was still able to play my shots, scored most of the runs through the covers and long off.

"Sunday's win was great. I haven't won a Rockhampton A-grade title, so that was my best one.”

Dubbed a 'hockey player by trade' by his team-mates and rivals, Harmsworth said he was thankful for the skills he has picked up on synthetic courts.

"I am mainly just a hockey player, I don't have that much technique,” he smiled.

"I just see the ball and hit the ball, and I probably get my hand eye co-ordination from hockey.

"A hockey stick is smaller than a cricket bat so it definitely helps.”

After a five year absence from the willow, Harmsworth has returned to Gracemere with a blaze of form.

The weekend's 158 without loss, added to two half centuries the proof.

His top score of the year, 86* against Boyne Island in his comeback match.