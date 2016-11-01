Tonnes of weight lifted off CQ roads with freight hub go-ahead

MOVING FORWARD: A centralised grain hub will take hundreds of thousands of tonnes of load off CQ roads.

A "WIN-all-round" project took a significant step forward today, with a centralised inland freight hub secured for Central Queensland.

The state-of-the-art facility's developer Alan Stent confirmed Graincorp will set up a grain receival business at the Yamala facility near Emerald

Central Highlands Regional Council mayor Kerry Hayes said that this was a long-awaited and critical point reached following successful negotiations over cost sharing for highway access and upgrades to Bonnie Doon Rd.

"What council and the Central Highlands Development Corporation have been planning and negotiating and advocating for quite some time now is this-a substantial road to rail interface to support the movement of grain to the port of Gladstone and reduce the impact on local roads," Cr Hayes said.

Central Highlands mayor Kerry Hayes. Photo Contributed

"Literally hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Central Queensland grain will be taken off our roads to take advantage of the 20-tonne axle loading that the electrified central rail line offers.

"I can't stress enough that this is a win-all-round project: farmers win by reducing grain transport costs, council wins by reducing road maintenance costs, the community wins from the employment opportunities and having safer roads-it exemplifies the regional economic development and innovation that all levels of government are promoting.

Central Highlands Regional Council's commitment to the project so far is upwards of $1.7million.

"Council believes in this project and we've proved that with dollars. Where we are today is the stepping off point," Cr Hayes explained.

Gregory MP Lachlan Millar's support for the grain hub has been unwavering. Photo Contributed

"Member for Gregory, Lachlan Millar, whose support and assistance for this project has been pivotal and unwavering, has convened a meeting on Thursday with key ministers of the Palaszczuk government to discuss funding for the construction of the rail loop and local road upgrades, which council is already planning."

Cr Hayes said he hopes today's announcement is one of many that support important agricultural investments in the region, such as the meat works and the agricultural precinct.