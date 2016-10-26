Top 5 worst roads in Rockhampton

June 4 crash at the corner of Bolsover and Stanley St. The van rolled to its side Photo Trinette Stevens / Morning Bulletin

ROCKHAMPTON motorists are being warned to be alert and aware when behind the wheel as the latest crash figures released reveal to top five worst roads.

RACQ on Rockhampton's 5 worst roads: RACQ’s Renee Smith said some of the most unsafe roads were also Rockhampton’s busiest roads.

RACQ has released the most dangerous crash zones based on RACQ Insurance claims over the last three years.

Top five worst roads in Rockhampton

Yaamba Road, Parkhurst - 69 crashes

Fitzroy Street, Rockhampton City - 61 crashes

Bruce Highway, Fairy Bower - 59 crashes

Musgrave Street, Berserker - 58 crashes

Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City - 38 crashes

RACQ's Renee Smith said some of the most unsafe roads were also Rockhampton's busiest roads.

"We know these roads are packed with motorists each and every day, and this congestion is a major contributing factor in many of these crashes," Ms Smith said.

"It's vital motorists take care and keep their eyes on the road as we're seeing a lot of distracted driver crashes, particularly in built up urban areas."

Ms Smith said more funding needed to be dedicated to upgrading these troublesome roads and intersections.

"This data brings home just how important it is that all three levels of government work together to focus its funding on these black spots," she said.

"Just because you're in traffic and moving slowly doesn't mean you can't be involved in a dangerous crash."

Top five worst suburbs for crashes in Rockhampton