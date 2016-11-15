32°
Top 8 pie shops in the Rockhampton region

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 15th Nov 2016 2:34 PM
Nick Evans - McHugh's pie man (works in Rockhampton, lives in Yeppoon) - grandfather of Daly Cherry-Evans who is playing for Manly in the NRL grand final this weekend. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin ROK290911sdaly3
Nick Evans - McHugh's pie man (works in Rockhampton, lives in Yeppoon) - grandfather of Daly Cherry-Evans who is playing for Manly in the NRL grand final this weekend. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin ROK290911sdaly3 Sharyn O'Neill

IT'S part of the Australian culture - to wrap your mouth around a nice hot pie.

And there are many options to grab a hot pie in Rockhampton, but which shop has the best pies?

The Bulletin asked readers on Sunday night which was their favourite pie shop in the region.

Over 200 people nominated shops from Mount Morgan to Rockhampton to Emu Park.

And a secret hidden pie seller was revealed - Doblo's Seafood.

Three people nominated the shop on Yaamba Rd, including Gina Glazebrook who said the pies had real chunky meat and awesome pastry.

Here are the top eight as nominated by readers:

  • Cranston's Pies
  • The Pie Guru
  • Artisan Gluten Free
  • The Dean Street Bakery
  • Bernie's Pie Shoppe
  • The Gracemere Bakery
  • McHugh's Pies
  • Dean Street Hot Bread Shop

Vote for your favourite now:

Reader poll

Who makes the best pies in the Rockhampton region?

  • View Results
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  pie reader discussion reader poll

