Top 8 pie shops in the Rockhampton region

IT'S part of the Australian culture - to wrap your mouth around a nice hot pie.
And there are many options to grab a hot pie in Rockhampton, but which shop has the best pies?
The Bulletin asked readers on Sunday night which was their favourite pie shop in the region.
Over 200 people nominated shops from Mount Morgan to Rockhampton to Emu Park.
And a secret hidden pie seller was revealed - Doblo's Seafood.
Three people nominated the shop on Yaamba Rd, including Gina Glazebrook who said the pies had real chunky meat and awesome pastry.
Here are the top eight as nominated by readers:
- Cranston's Pies
- The Pie Guru
- Artisan Gluten Free
- The Dean Street Bakery
- Bernie's Pie Shoppe
- The Gracemere Bakery
- McHugh's Pies
- Dean Street Hot Bread Shop
Vote for your favourite now: