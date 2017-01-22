Top coal boss in Rocky talking big projects and job opportunities

WITH major resources projects expected to kick off in Central Queensland this year, a top coal boss will be speaking in Rockhampton next month.

The new CEO of Queensland Resources Council, Ian Macfarlane, will present a keynote address and host a Q&A at a lunch on Tuesday, February 14.

Mr Macfarlane took on the role after a career as a senior MP in the Federal Government.

Capricorn Enterprise is hosting the event as a Regional Partner of the Queensland Resources Council.

The resources sector contributes roughly $5.8 billion in GDP, employs over 38,300 full time workers and sees $356 million in royalties to the Queensland Government.

Mr Macfarlane's address will look back at the year that was and the future of the industry in Central Queensland.

Industry and business leaders can register for the event here.

Business Leaders Lunch: