Top-end homes rich in history

197 Caroline St, The Range was sold for $850,000 by O'Driscolls Real Estate Rockhampton on September 23. INSET: Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate principal Pat O'Driscoll has noticed confidence regaining in the Rockhampton market.

REAL estate principal Pat O'Driscoll reflects fondly on his formative years in the industry, predominantly selling homes in The Range.

About 38 years on, he finds the high-end Rockhampton suburb retains its value, with a number of sales well above half-a-million dollars over the last six months.

Most recently, a heritage home at 197 Caroline St, The Range sold for $850,000.

"The real estate market in Rockhampton region has gone through soft period over the last number of years - no where near as soft and north and southern neighbours - however we have seen quite a market increase in inquiry for The Range and other properties from all price brackets,” Mr O'Driscoll (pictured below) said.

Pat O'Driscoll is selling The Haven off Emu Park Photo Trinette Stevens / Morning Bulletin Trinette Stevens

"The Range itself we put together a half dozen decent top end sales over the last six or so months.”

He said the high price range sales indicated confidence regaining in the market, and while there was significant interest across all price brackets, there had been a spike in demand for the older, gable-style homes typical of The Range.

"The signs are stronger - one of the nice things about being in the property market as long as I have, you tend to recognise the indicators of when the market is about to turn,” Mr O'Driscoll said.

"We are seeing this nibble of enquiry in most price brackets including that top end.

"We are getting that confidence back that's all it is, the confidence.”

Mr O'Drisoll said at one time about a half dozen properties were available in Wandal and The Range across any price bracket, but the demand was stronger than supply, which generated "energy” in the market.

For Mr O'Driscoll though, the history of the home stood out above the price.

"The beautiful part about The Range is it can hold its head up across any market in any city in Australia as having some of the most adorable homes,” he said.

"And I know I am colloquial about the city, but you look at the architecture; you can't replicate that because you cant afford to build in re o the timber floors, verandah, weatherboards, it's impossible to build.”