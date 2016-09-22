Top of the Charbray sales

Buyer Cherie Gooding from Marlegoo Charbrays a Biloela with seller Trevor Ford from Chincilla.Wattlebray Charbrays.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

TREVOR Ford expected yesterday's 39th National Charbray bull and female sale to be strong but he didn't expect to walk away with the title of top seller.

Coming from Wattlebray Charbray's near Chinchilla, Trevor secured a tidy $20,000 for his bull which sold to Cherie Gooding from Marlegoo Charbray's at Biloela and $18,000 for his second highest selling bull.

Trevor who made the worthwhile trip to Rockhampton with his family said their overall average was $9100 which was on the back of a $9400 average last year.

"We had a strong sale last year, we didn't top the sale last year but we got $19,000 for a bull last year and averaged about $9,400,” he said.

"So I guess we're a little bit back on that but we're still over the moon.

"The rain does make a difference, it instils confidence in the buyers and with the current market conditions it just helped the sale to be strong.”

Trevor who has been in the industry since 1980 says his love for the cattle industry stems from his parents breeding Charbray's.

"I just see a huge benefit to the Charbray breed, especially the generation bred charybray's and the consistency and predictability they bring and we've now got with the Charbray breeding program.”

Cherie who brought the top selling bull also sold while at the sale yesterday.

"We sold as well, we made just around the average but we've picked up a pretty handy sire today, a good herd improver,” She said.

"We we're looking for a polled stud sire and one that can be used over our commercial herd as well, we're just looking for a bit of bone and thickness and softness in a nice polled sire.”