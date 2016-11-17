Top Rocky cop scoops national business award

Rockhampton police inspector Virginia Nelson (left) won the Public Sector and Academia Award at the 2016 Queensland Telstra Business Women's Awards last night.Photo Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON Inspector Virginia Nelson has been honoured for her achievements, winning the 2016 Telstra Australian Business Women's Public Sector and Academia Award.

Inspector Nelson has served with the Queensland Police for over 26 years, working in front-line policing, prosecutions, the bureau of criminal intelligence and the office of the state coroner.

As an Inspector in the Capricornia Police District, she is in charge of a patrol group of more than 150 officers.

READ: Three Central Queensland women shine at Queensland Telstra awards

Inspector Virginia Nelson wins recognised for excellence in policing

Inspector Nelson is the only female commissioned officer in her area, contributing significantly to developing women's leadership within the Queensland Police Service.

"Having been a police officer for more than a quarter of a century, I really value the difference we make in the community,” Insp Nelson said.

"I enjoy being a mentor to younger officers to help them be the best they can be.”

Rockhampton police inspector Virginia Nelson won the Public Sector and Academia Award at the 2016 Queensland Telstra Business Women's Awards last night.Photo Contributed Contributed: Telstra

Telstra Business Women's Awards ambassador, group executive media, and chief marketing officer Joe Pollard, said all the winners and finalists of the 2016 Telstra Business Women's Awards were passionate and courageous women thriving in their fields.

"We're proud to recognise Insp Virginia Nelson and her remarkable achievements,” Ms Pollard said.

"Virginia rose to the rank of Inspector, which only 3% of officers achieve and just 0.3% of whom are women.

"She is a true leader as demonstrated by her devotion to social justice and the community.”

Other business women recognised at the 2016 Telstra Business Women's Awards are: