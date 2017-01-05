WATCH: How a crew of thieves rocked this sleepy CQ town

Detective Acting Snr Sergeant Scott Ingram and other Rockhampton CIB officers have recovered property stolen from the Caves and charged a number of people with property offences.

UPDATE: IT WAS a community meeting which sparked a police investigation into a string of crimes in a small Central Queensland community.

Operation Mathias was carried out by Rockhampton police in attempts to put a stop to break-ins and thefts which occurred between June and December last year.

Detective Acting Snr Sergeant Scott Ingram held a special conference today to confirm The Caves crime spree was in fact a group effort, with the accused always working in pairs or groups of three.

The four people have now been charged with more than 20 offences, with police executing a warrant for a fifth man on New Years Eve.

Det Snr Sgt Ingram said charges included minor drug possession, break and enter, enter premises and receiving tainted property.

Among those charged was a 21-year-old male and a 22-year-old male from The Caves.

"Sadly there are two members of the caves community that have been dealt with in relation to this," he said.

"At present they've been charged with eight offences each."

A 17-year-old male has also been dealt with under the juvenile justice as he was 16-years-old at the time of his commissioning of the offences.

"Four of the offences have been solved to him and a 24-year-old man from Lakes Creek has also been charged with an entered premises and committee alternate receive matter," Det Snr Sgt Ingram confirmed.

"We have four (offenders) that have already been dealt with and as a result of our investigations we executed a search warrant on New Years Eve at a property at Parkhurst and during that execution we recovered 50 items which are all attributed to the break and enters in that area."

The Parkhurst man, who has been cooperative with police, will most likely be charged with possessing stolen property and will make a court appearance.

"We're still working through that property to work out exactly what offences he may or may not have committed but it is likely he will be charged in due course as well," Det Snr Sgt Ingram said.

"Property that has been recovered, from the Parkhurst property in particular, was a pipe bender, generators, chainsaws, power tools and a rifle scope.

"It's hard to say a figure but I would imagine conservatively we're at least looking at $20,000 worth of recovered property."

The operation, which police carried out, identified 18 break-ins in total occurred with 16 having already been solved.

"The response I am getting from the community is very positive," he said.

"I think it will definitely curtail the crime up there."

