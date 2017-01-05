29°
News

WATCH: How a crew of thieves rocked this sleepy CQ town

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 5th Jan 2017 10:43 AM Updated: 1:36 PM

Detective Acting Snr Sergeant Scott Ingram and other Rockhampton CIB officers have recovered property stolen from the Caves and charged a number of people with property offences.
Detective Acting Snr Sergeant Scott Ingram and other Rockhampton CIB officers have recovered property stolen from the Caves and charged a number of people with property offences. Chris Ison ROK050117cpolice1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: IT WAS a community meeting which sparked a police investigation into a string of crimes in a small Central Queensland community.

Operation Mathias was carried out by Rockhampton police in attempts to put a stop to break-ins and thefts which occurred between June and December last year.

Detective Acting Snr Sergeant Scott Ingram held a special conference today to confirm The Caves crime spree was in fact a group effort, with the accused always working in pairs or groups of three.

The four people have now been charged with more than 20 offences, with police executing a warrant for a fifth man on New Years Eve.

Det Snr Sgt Ingram said charges included minor drug possession, break and enter, enter premises and receiving tainted property.

Among those charged was a 21-year-old male and a 22-year-old male from The Caves.

"Sadly there are two members of the caves community that have been dealt with in relation to this," he said.

"At present they've been charged with eight offences each."

A 17-year-old male has also been dealt with under the juvenile justice as he was 16-years-old at the time of his commissioning of the offences.

"Four of the offences have been solved to him and a 24-year-old man from Lakes Creek has also been charged with an entered premises and committee alternate receive matter," Det Snr Sgt Ingram confirmed.

"We have four (offenders) that have already been dealt with and as a result of our investigations we executed a search warrant on New Years Eve at a property at Parkhurst and during that execution we recovered 50 items which are all attributed to the break and enters in that area."

The Parkhurst man, who has been cooperative with police, will most likely be charged with possessing stolen property and will make a court appearance.

"We're still working through that property to work out exactly what offences he may or may not have committed but it is likely he will be charged in due course as well," Det Snr Sgt Ingram said.

"Property that has been recovered, from the Parkhurst property in particular, was a pipe bender, generators, chainsaws, power tools and a rifle scope.

"It's hard to say a figure but I would imagine conservatively we're at least looking at $20,000 worth of recovered property."

The operation, which police carried out, identified 18 break-ins in total occurred with 16 having already been solved.

"The response I am getting from the community is very positive," he said.

"I think it will definitely curtail the crime up there."

THURSDAY: FOUR people have been charged with more than 20 offences in relation to a spate of break-ins in The Caves area.

Police this morning held a special media conference where they said among those charged were two local men, aged 21 and 22.

Acting officer in charge Rockhampton CIB Scott Ingram said the pair had been charged with eight offences each.

A juvenile has also been charged a long with a 24-year-old Lakes Creek man.

All will appear in court later this month.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime crime gang police scott ingram theft

WATCH: How a crew of thieves rocked this sleepy CQ town

WATCH: How a crew of thieves rocked this sleepy CQ town

A 16-year-old is among offenders

BREAKING: New Rocky mine plans revealed, up to 500 workers needed

JOBS, JOBS, JOBS: A mine that will eventually have the capacity to employ 500 workers is opening in CQ.

BOSS OF yet-to-be-built coal mine will hire CQ workers.

Man accused of trying to rape woman, 91, walks from court

Court photo Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Magistrate notes lack of evidence in case against 22-year-old man

Beating the tunes in Rockhampton for 50 years

HITTING THE RIGHT NOTE: Rod Green from Green Brothers music store, which will this year celebrate half a century of business and has recently revealed a completely restored exterior following Cyclone Marcia damage.

In 2017, this CQ business will celebrate its 50th anniversary

Local Partners

Courtney set for dual role with Capricorn Claws

Season 2017 will be a demanding one for Capricorn Claws player Courtney Wheeler.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

The golden era for CQ farmers?

John Maguire (on left) and Ian Sampson (on right) standing in wheat crop on Glenora Downs Ginide (near Emerald). Ian brought the property off John in 1979.

Ag industry set to be stable across all sectors this year

Five things to do today around the region

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ACTIVITIES for families in Rockhampton and along the Capricorn Coast

New bird at the zoo among list of things to do

Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzees have fun with a bubble bath and stay cool in summer.

Animal fun, lego fun and other activities

Dial-A-Driver ready to keep New Year's revellers safe

Extra police on the roads, extra transport available

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

BRITISH public broadcaster the BBC is coming under fire after a TV skit portraying the ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ debuted online this week.

  • News

  • 5th Jan 2017 1:19 PM

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Neil Oliver hosts the TV series Coast Australia.

Neil Oliver uncovers plenty of material for Coast Australia

NITV doco follows inspirational mum-of-nine Daniella

Mum Daniella Borg, third from left, and her nine daughters star in the new TV series Family Rules.

MEET the family dubbed the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

He was “known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail".

What's on the big screen this week

Hailee Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in new coming of age comedy

LG's super thin TVs first to feature Dolby Atmos sound

LG has unveiled a new, super thin range of TVs with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound.

What's more, you can hang it on your wall with just magnets

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

New TVs promises to kill the cord clutter and 'hang like a painting'

Potential 4th &amp; 5th Bedroom + Sea View!

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

Paramount Crest - Residential Homesites

Lot 70 Adelie Court, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest ... $161,000

Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest acreage neighbourhoods. Just minutes from Glenmore Shopping Village, CQ...

Build your family&#39;s future here!

Lot 27 Kildare Crescent, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest ... $180,000

Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest acreage neighbourhoods. Just minutes from Glenmore Shopping Village, CQ...

Build your dream home now!

Lot 24 Kildare Crescent, Paramount Crest, Parkhurst 4702 ...

Residential Land Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest ... $180,000

Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest neighbourhoods! Paramount Crest is just minutes from Glenmore Shopping Village...

Large 1,155m2 Homesite - $173,000

Lot 9 Leitrim Court, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land The perfect elevated block in a well established area with some fencing ... $173,000

The perfect elevated block in a well established area with some fencing already done. Paramount Crest is just minutes from Glenmore Shopping Village, CQ...

BEST BUY $139,000!!!

12 Rosedale Street, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 ... $139,000

Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 First Home Buyers Grant!!! Parkhurst is now certainly one of the more popular...

Frenchville Home with a Powered Shed

160 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $330,000

This highset 3 bedroom chamferboard home has polished hardwood floors throughout upstairs with a beautiful timber kitchen with gas cook top and a large pantry. The...

Sensational Lowset Brick Family Home/Pool/Shed-Only $399,000

343 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

What a truly amazing tropical paradise-stunning design, immaculate presentation and superior inclusions and improvements. You will love this beautiful cool...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Living Areas/Shed/ 1 Acre- $499,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Lammermoor’s most sought after Street!

16 Evelyn Street, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: On-Site. Soak up the views from this 3-bedroom Evelyn Street home! Take a short stroll to stunning Lammermoor Beach or sit on the deck and...

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Landlords nightmare as tenants claim $5000 compo

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

A NIGHTMARE spat over an “alleged roof leak” for Gladstone landlords

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!