Toyworld employees 18 staff in eight weeks

TOYWORLD Rockhampton is a true success story when it comes to local employment in the region after employing 18 staff members in eight weeks.

The business, located in the Red Hill Homemaker centre, has only been open since September and has already employed a large number of people from the region including six full time staff and 12 casual staff.

Owner Dennis Boyce spent the first weeks of being a business owner looking through resumes and conducting interviews with potential employees.

He knows the local job market is competitive but said a positive attitude and good motivation was what made future employees stand out from the crowd.

"We were looking for people with retail experience but for us it was more about enthusiasm and motivation,” he said.

"We wanted people who were able to provide a style of old school customer service that we think is lacking a bit these days so that's something we really looked for. I think industry experience is important but for me if someone can show me they have a great attitude and are willing to learn, I think those sort of traits are just as important as experience.

"Social media was a great tool for us in terms of advertising positions so I think for employers social media can be a very useful tool to get information out there to potential employees. One thing I did notice though was the length of some resumes. As an employer, you don't have a lot of time to search through multiple resumes so I always think a resume that's either one or two pages long is a good length.”

Dennis said he was working alongside CTC to find staff for a Toyworld pop up shop in Mackay over the Christmas period.